Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown and Wife Beatriz Queiroz Joke They 'Snuck into Italy' for Romantic Honeymoon

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Flagstaff, Arizona in July

By
Esther Kang
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023
Published on August 21, 2023 09:09PM EDT
Gwendlyn Brown and Beatriz Queiroz. Photo:

Gwendlyn Brown/instagram

Gwendlyn Brown and her wife Beatriz Queiroz are living their best lives in Italy!

The Sister Wives star, 21, shared photos from her Italian honeymoon in a series of posts to Instagram. 

“snuck into italy 🏃🏼‍♀️,” she captioned a carousel of images that included a shot of herself at the Trevi Fountain in Rome and selfies of the newlyweds at the Colosseum and the Vatican. 

Their honeymoon also included stops in Florence and Pisa where the couple posed next to the iconic leaning tower and the Arno river. 

Back in July, the reality star officially became Mrs. Queirozes after the two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Flagstaff, Arizona. Gwendlyn later shared a photo of her kissing her wife in front of a neon sign that read “The Queirozes.”

“Say hello to mrs (x2) queiroz,” she captioned her post. 

Although they have an estranged relationship, Gwendlyn's father, Kody Brown was present at the festivities along with her mother Christine Brown who attended with her new fiancé, David Woolley.

'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Marries Beatriz Queiroz: 'Say Hello to Mrs (x2) Queiroz'
Gwendlyn Brown and Beatriz Queiroz.

Gwendlyn Brown/Instagram

Christine’s former sister wives, Janelle, Meri and Robyn Brown, were also there to celebrate the happy couple.

Their wedding came after Gwendlyn accepted a proposal from her partner in late November and shared the big moment with fans on Instagram.

"I'm engaged!! 💍💚 " she captioned a photo carousel. The first two images showed Gwendlyn and Beatriz sitting side by side, while the third and fourth were taken by a sneaky photographer who captured the romantic proposal through some brush.

She later told fans in March that she would be changing her last name once she wed. She explained during an unboxing video of her YouTube Creator Award — which is awarded for reaching 100,000 subscribers — that the plaque was "addressed to Gwendlyn Brown, but since I'm getting married soon, I had the name tag say, 'For Gwendlyn Queiroz.'"

"That's what I'm going to be in, like, five months, less than five months. It's coming up," she said of the couple's wedding plans at the time.

Gwendlyn is one of Kody and Christine's six children. They also share Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Ysabel, 19 and Truely, 12. 

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

