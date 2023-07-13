Sister Wives' Garrison Brown Says He and Siblings 'Don't Need a Father Figure Anymore' amid Rift with Kody

Janelle Brown and Christine Brown's kids talk about Kody Brown's involvement in their lives as they've gotten older

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 04:10PM EDT
Sister Wives' Garrison Brown Says He and Siblings 'Don't Need a Father Figure Anymore' amid Rift with Kody
Photo:

TLC

Kody Brown's relationship with his older children continues to struggle.

In the teaser for the upcoming season of Sister Wives, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown sit with it with some of their kids and discuss their strained relationships with the reality star, 54.

"You know what Robyn? Have him. We're all grown adults who don't need a father figure anymore," Garrison Brown says while sitting with his siblings, who nod in agreement.

Janelle and Christine look solemn as they sit there and witness their children's reactions.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a later scene, Kody laments the conflict with his former wives, saying. "I worked so hard to do what was right and when you lost that, well, I should just be the devil I think I am now.”

After being the first wife to leave the polygamous arrangement, Christine later revealed that she ultimately left Kody after he declined to accompany their daughter Ysabel, now 20, to a major surgery to correct her scoliosis in September 2020. The surgery took place out of state in New Jersey, and Kody told Christine he didn’t want to travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"I really find it hard to stay with a guy who I don't respect," Christine told PEOPLE in August. "I understood COVID, and why he couldn't come, but she didn't. And she still has a really hard time with it."

Christine Brown Spends the Fourth of July with FiancÃÂ© David Woolley and Her Children

Christine Brown/ Instagram

Christine said she needed “more communication” and “more trust” from Kody during their relationship. Kody not coming to the surgery served as “a good wake-up call” to her.

“In the end I would've preferred to have him there, of course, because it's what Ysabel needed,” Christine added. “But I didn't need him anymore."

Janelle announced her separation from Kody in December 2022. Kody also confirmed his separation from Meri Brown, 52, during the One on One conversations and later in a joint Instagram statement with his ex. He is now only married to fourth wife Robyn Brown.

Janelle Brown and Cody Brown Reunite for First Time at Daughter Savannah's Graduation

Instagram/janellebrown117

"Kody and I have separated and I'm happy, really happy," Janelle told host Sukanya Krishnan on Sister Wives: One on One special in January. "I don't know, things just really became sort of indifferent, like I just didn't care anymore."

Janelle also said that she was "not waiting" for a possible reconciliation with Kody. "I've kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone," she shared. "I wasn't heartbroken. It wasn't heartbreaking for me like it was for Christine. It was just kind of like, I just mourned that that life was gone…. We had this great run."

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
Janelle Brown Celebrates Sister Wives' Christine's New Love: 'All the Feels'
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Has 'All the Feels' About Christine's New Love
Andy Cohen and his kids
Andy Cohen Questions If He Can Take Baths with Daughter Lucy: ‘I Need to Start Locking It Up’
Cardi B kids
Why Cardi B Takes Her Kids Back to the Bronx: That Community Is 'Part of Their Identity'
Savannah James Gets Stopped from Swearing by Daughter Zhuri as Family Honors LeBron James at ESPYS
Savannah James' Daughter Zhuri, 8, Stops Her from Swearing as Family Honors LeBron James at ESPYs
Brie Bella attends Brie and Nikki Bella's live edition of SiriusXM's The Bellas Podcast
Brie Bella Says Raising a Toddler is Tougher Than Wrestling: ‘There's No 1, 2, 3, Tap’ (Exclusive)
Kody Sister Wives Teaser 07/12/23
Sister Wives' Kody Brown Calls Himself a 'Devil' as Sole Remaining Wife Robyn Sobs over Broken Family
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Says Kody's 'Broken Record' Demand for Loyalty 'Frustrates Me Beyond Belief'
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Tells Kody 'Don't You Dare Point Your Finger at Me' as Marriage Breaks Down
naomi osaka nursery
Naomi Osaka Shares First Look at Baby Daughter Shai's 'Peaceful and Serene' Nursery (Exclusive)
Kody and Robyn Sister Wives
'Sister Wives' Teaser Goes Inside the Implosion of All but 1 of Kody Brown's Marriages
Tiffany Chen recently gave birth to her first child with partner Robert De Niro. Tomorrow, she reveals a postpartum complication to co-host Gayle King
Tiffany Chen Reveals She Lost 'All Facial Functions' After Welcoming Baby with Robert De Niro
kourtney kardashian bump
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Bares Her Bump in Pink One-Piece While on Vacation: 'Aloha'
Meri Brown
Meri Brown Says She Is Living with 'Intention and Purpose' After Learning People 'Come and Go' in Life
Pregnant Serena Williams Enjoys Italian Cooking Class with Daughter Olympia: 'We Know How to Focus'
Pregnant Serena Williams Enjoys Italian Cooking Class with Daughter Olympia: 'We Know How to Focus'
SUNNY HOSTIN
Sunny Hostin Discourages Daughter, 17, from Wearing Crop Tops Because of ‘Nasty Men’ Sexualizing Her
Christine Brown Says Meeting FiancÃ© David Woolley Was the Start of 'the Grandest Time of My Life'
Christine Brown Says 'Adventuring' with Fiancé David Woolley 'Has Been the Grandest Time in My Life'
Khloe Kardashian, Dream Good American
Khloé Kardashian Shares Photo of Niece 'Dreamy Dream' as She Helps Out at Good American Store