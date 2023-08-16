Entertainment TV TLC's Sister Wives Reflect on the 'Domino Effect' That Toppled 3 of Kody's 4 Marriages in 14 Months (Exclusive) In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, Kody Brown admits he "could have done a lot better" in maintaining his four marriages before three of them imploded By Emily Strohm Emily Strohm Emily Strohm is a Senior Editor at PEOPLE. She has been at PEOPLE for 11 years and has written nearly 40 cover stories for the magazine. People Editorial Guidelines and Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 16, 2023 10:00AM EDT Kody Brown has found himself in a place he never expected to be in — and he's understandably having a tough time navigating it all. Within a span of 14 months, three of the Sister Wives patriarch's marriages imploded. His third wife, Christine Brown, was the first to leave in November 2021. A year later in December 2022, it was revealed that he had separated from his second wife Janelle Brown. A month after that, his union with first wife Meri Brown was over by January 2023 after the pair's relationship had been platonic and distant for years. Here's Where Kody Brown Stands with All 4 'Sister Wives' After Meri Split and Christine Divorce TLC Now Kody is in a monogamous relationship for the first time in decades with fourth wife Robyn Brown, the only wife to whom he was legally married. In this week's PEOPLE cover story, he and the women of Sister Wives address the "domino effect" at length, exclusively sharing how challenging this seismic shift in their relationships has been. "It's been painful, a lot of finger pointing and blame," acknowledges the TLC star, 54. "But you have to hope we still have a friendship in the future. Because we're bound forever through our kids." 'Sister Wives' Teaser Goes Inside the Implosion of All but 1 of Kody Brown's Marriages TLC But Kody — who is father to 18 children from his four marriages — recognizes his failures as a husband and knows he's partially to blame for the demise of his three marriages. "I could have done a lot better," he admits. For her part, Janelle, 54, is looking to the positive amid the chaos, telling PEOPLE: "We're all settling into the new path. There's only possibilities in front of us." Kody Brown Surrounded by Ex-Wives — and Christine's New Fiancé — at Daughter Gwendlyn's Wedding TLC The fallout of the last several years will be explored on the show's upcoming season. A teaser for season 18 teased how the marital shakeups have impacted his relationship with Robyn, 44. "No one should be married while they're going through a divorce," says Robyn, who still remains committed to making her marriage with Kody work. "I never thought I wanted to leave. I know how much I love Kody," she adds. "He's doing his best." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.