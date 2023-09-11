Sister Wives' Christine Brown Shades Ex-Husband Kody's 'Special Requirements' for Her to Join His Polygamous Marriage

Sunday night's episode of 'Sister Wives' recounted the "special requirements" Janelle and Christine Brown agreed to in their plural marriage

By
Published on September 11, 2023 12:33PM EDT
Christine Brown, Kody Brown
Photo: Christine Brown/Instagram; Rick Bowmer/AP/Shutterstock

Christine Brown is in love — no strings attached.

The Sister Wives star shared a peek into her relationship with David Woolley on Instagram Sunday that marked football season's kick-off — and celebrated the start of their new life. 

"It’s really nice to be with someone who doesn’t have any 'special requirements' before we get married,” wrote Christine, 51. “I love being loved for just being who I am. I Love you.”

Christine Brown and husband David Woolley

christine_brownsw/Instagram

Longtime Sister Wives fans know that “special requirements” are a callback to her past relationship with Kody Brown. During Sunday night’s episode of the TLC series, Kody revisited the idea of the restrictions, which were unique to just a few of his wives.

Kody’s exacting standards have been spelled out many times throughout Sister Wives' 18 seasons.  The polygamous patriarch has endorsed modest apparel and jewelry as well as limited alcohol consumption. And in a breaking point for the family, Kody's rules tightened during the COVID-19 pandemic, fracturing the family and leading to the breakdown of three of his four marriages

One of the leading requirements was “sacred loneliness” — or the idea that the wives would ultimately spend time alone because their husband’s time was split between four women. “Sacred loneliness? Like you're supposed to honor the fact that you're lonely?” Christine laughed during Sunday night’s episode. 

Christine Brown and husband David Woolley

christine_brownsw/Instagram

Kody also clarified the “special requirements” were only for Janelle Brown and Christine, because they asked to join the family and were not “courted” like Meri and Robyn Brown

Christine was the third of Kody’s wives — and the first to leave, followed by Janelle and Meri in December 2022 and January 2023, respectively. Now Kody remains married only to Robyn. 

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

