Sister Wives' Christine Brown Says It's 'Naive' to Think She and Her Ex Kody Could Be Friends

On Sunday's episode of 'Sister Wives,' Kody Brown admitted "there is no way" for him to enjoy spending time with his ex Christine after their split in November 2021

Published on August 28, 2023
Christine Brown and Kody Brown
Christine Brown and Kody Brown. Photo: TLC

Christine Brown is reflecting on where she stands with her ex Kody Brown.

On Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Christine admitted that she prioritized Kody’s needs for years and wanted to be the “best wife ever.”

“Even when it didn't matter to him, I would have done anything he needed me to do but I'm done,” said Christine, 51. “I'm done. I'm not going to do a thing for him anymore.”

Despite moving on with her life, the TLC star told Kody that she hoped they would “eventually be able to just be friends.”

“It's more like how do we move forward and be able to be in each other's company and enjoy each other's company,” she explained. “But I'd rather just come from a sincere place of just being friends, I don't know if that's naive.”

“I don't know either,” he admitted.

Christine Brown, Kody Brown
Christine Brown, Kody Brown. Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

In a confessional, Kody admitted he wasn’t ready to let bygones be bygones after their November 2021 split, sharing, “There is no way for me to enjoy her company. I don't understand that she says that.”

After their awkward meal together, Christine told cameras, “I don’t even know what to think about that conversation. Oh my gosh. I’m just super grateful that I’m not married to him anymore. Oh my gosh. He's a lot. He's just so intense.” 

Kody also revealed he wanted to be “done” after their meal together, adding, “I just wanted to get away from her. I don't need any more of this.”

Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Calls Out Kody Brown for Having a 'Favorite Wife' in Season 17 Premiere
Christine Brown/Instagram, Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Kody’s fourth wife Robyn Brown — who remains married to the reality star — revealed that she was still stumped by the couple’s breakup despite the ongoing hostility. 

“One of the things that is confusing for me is that I don't see the deal-breakers between Kody and Christine,” she said. “But I don't mean to cast judgment — but maybe it's just my perception — but I don't see where either one of them did something so heinous and horrible that it just had to end and I can't seem to kind of understand.”

Kody Brown and Christine Brown
Kody Brown and Christine Brown.

TLC

Christine married Kody in 1994 and over the years welcomed children Paedon, Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely. (In addition to his family with Christine, the 54-year-old Brown family patriarch has another 12 children between his present marriage to fourth wife Robyn and his former marriages with to first and second wives Meri and Janelle.) 

Despite the split, Christine recently told PEOPLE she has no regrets about the life she built with their extended family

“Just because I left, it doesn’t mean we failed,” she told PEOPLE in last week's cover story. “It [only] means there’s change."

She continued, "Our goal was to raise incredible children, and we did. It was a success for us.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

