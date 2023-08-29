Why Christine Brown 'Just Knew' Kody Wasn't Her Soul Mate — and How His Shocking Words Still 'Take My Breath Away'

Christine, who announced her engagement to her "soul mate" David Woolley in April, tells PEOPLE how her new relationship is "simple" compared to what she had with Kody

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Emily Strohm
Emily Strohm
Emily Strohm is a Senior Editor at PEOPLE. She has been at PEOPLE for 11 years and has written nearly 40 cover stories for the magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023 08:00AM EDT
Christine Brown, Kody Brown
Christine Brown, Kody Brown. Photo: Christine Brown/Instagram; Rick Bowmer/AP/Shutterstock

Christine Brown always had a gut feeling her ex Kody Brown wasn’t the one. 

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the 51-year-old Sister Wives star reveals she never believed in “soulmates” until she met her now-fiancé, David Woolley

“I never thought that I would be in a relationship with someone who would get me so well,” she explains. “He gets me so well and he understands, and he doesn't care about all the extra stuff that comes with me. Because there's a lot, I'm fairly complicated."

Christine Brown and David Woolley
Christine Brown and David Woolley. Christine Brown Instagram

Christine says her life with David is “simple” in the best way, saying, “I didn't know I could have a simple life with somebody.”

“I didn't know I would find a soulmate,” she gushed. “I totally found a soulmate. He's totally my soulmate and I didn't even know.”

In April, the reality star announced she was engaged to David after going public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day.

christine brown
Christine Brown and David Woolley. Christine Brown/Instagram

"I finally found the love of my life, David," she wrote alongside a photo carousel of the two. "The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it's first breath."

"He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this," the reality star added.

Before David, Christine was married to Kody for 25 years and welcomed their children Paedon, Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn and Ysabel. In November 2021, the former couple announced their separation on Instagram.

Christine Brown, Kody Brown
Christine Brown and Kody Brown. Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Christine confessed she didn’t “really believe” in soulmates until she watched her children fall in love and find their significant others. When it came to her own relationship, she tells PEOPLE: “I didn't think that Kody and I were, I just knew we weren't.”

Though their plural marriage has ended, the TLC personality revealed that some of Kody’s words still leave her dumbfounded and “take my breath away.”

“I'm so shocked that [it] would actually come out of somebody's mouth,” she says of the statements he’s made about their separation. “And I'm like, ‘I can't believe you just said that. I can't believe you just said that.’ And then there's been several things that he said through the years where I'm like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’”

Claiming that his choice of words “blows my mind,” Christine admits that she worries that his thoughts are “even worse.”

“Because I know there's some things that don't come out of my mouth,” she explains. “There's some things where that filter goes into place, I feel like saying something and I reign it back.”

She adds, "What if he's reigning things back? What else could come out of his mouth?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
Brown Family, Sister Wives
'Sister Wives' Family: Everything to Know About Kody Brown, His 4 Wives and 18 Kids
Sister Wives PEOPLE cover
Christine Brown on Why Her and Her Sister Wives' Marriages to Kody Were a 'Success' Despite Splits (Exclusive)
Christine Brown and Kody Brown
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Says It's 'Naive' to Think She and Her Ex Kody Could Be Friends
https://www.instagram.com/p/CwD12_ksf1w/?img_index=2 Headline: Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown and Wife Beatriz Queiroz Joke They 'Snuck into Italy' for Romantic Honeymoon
Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown and Wife Beatriz Queiroz Joke They 'Snuck into Italy' for Romantic Honeymoon
Christine Brown's trip to Stonehenge
Christine Brown Shares Funny Action Shot of Fiancé David Woolley During ‘Unreal’ Family Trip to Stonehenge
Sister Wives star Christine Brown takes new fiancÃÂ© David Woolley and some of her Kids to London
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Visits London on Vacation With Her Kids and New Fiancé
Christine Brown Spends the Fourth of July with FiancÃÂ© David Woolley and Her Children
Christine Brown Spends the Fourth of July with Fiancé David Wooley and Her Children
Christine brown
Christine Brown and Fiancé Enjoy 'Amazing Afternoon' at Dinosaur Exhibit with Their Grandkids
Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Wishes Little Sister Ysabel a Happy 20th Birthday
Sister Wives' Gwendlyn and Christine Brown Wish Ysabel a Happy 20th Birthday
Christine Brown gets backyard ready for grandkids
'Sister Wives' Christine Brown Gets Her Backyard Ready for Her 'Grandkids to Come Play' — See Her Renovations
Christine Brown Says Meeting FiancÃ© David Woolley Was the Start of 'the Grandest Time of My Life'
Christine Brown Says 'Adventuring' with Fiancé David Woolley 'Has Been the Grandest Time in My Life'
Christine Brown engagement photos
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Celebrates Engagement to Fiancé David Woolley with Photo Shoot: See the Pics!
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Marries Beatriz Queiroz: 'Say Hello to Mrs (x2) Queiroz'
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Marries Beatriz Queiroz: 'Say Hello to Mrs (x2) Queiroz'
Kody Sister Wives Teaser 07/12/23
Sister Wives' Kody Brown Calls Himself a 'Devil' as Sole Remaining Wife Robyn Sobs over Broken Family
Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Celebrates Her and Mom Christine's Duel Engagements: 'Literally Twinsies'
'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Celebrates Her and Mom Christine's Duel Engagements: 'Literally Twinsies'
Gwendlyn Brown/Kody Brown/Ysabel Brown
Sister Wives' Gwendlyn and Ysabel Brown Share Father's Day Tributes to Dad Kody: 'Love You Always'