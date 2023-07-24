'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Celebrates Engagement to Fiancé David Woolley with Photo Shoot: See the Pics!

Christine Brown is capturing her love.

The Sister Wives star, 51, celebrated her engagement to fiancé David Woolley with a loved-up photo shoot.

Sharing a series of snaps from the shoot with her 1.2 million on followers on Instagram Sunday, Brown wrote, “We got our engagement photos done! Gosh! I LOVE how we look together! #truelove #finallyfoundsomeone #engaged #photoshoot.”

In the first picture from the carousel, the pair is seen giggling as their noses touch and they gaze into one another’s eyes and hold hands. The couple seemingly coordinated their looks for the shoot, with them both wearing ripped blue jeans, while Brown’s black strappy heels matched Woolley’s black shirt.

The second sweet shot shows Brown beaming into the camera as she rests her head on her smiling fiancé’s shoulder.



For the third picture, the duo appeared to have ventured into the desert, with Woolley planting a kiss on his fiancée’s bowed forehead and holding her hands.

Brown dressed up for the desert shoot, sporting a lace floral dress and white strappy heels, while Woolley wore a light blue shirt and blue jeans.

Brown said "Yes" to Woolley after he popped the question in April in Utah.



Announcing the news on her Instagram alongside a snap of herself showing off her ring with Woolley, Brown wrote, “We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day! #engaged #newworld #soulmates #loveofmylife.”

"David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day,” Brown told PEOPLE exclusively following their engagement. "I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

She added, "I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives."



Brown first went public with their relationship on Valentine's Day after she uploaded multiple photos of the pair, including a snap of them looking lovingly into each other's eyes as she held one of her grandchildren.

"I finally found the love of my life, David," she wrote alongside the photo carousel. "The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it's first breath."

"He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this," the reality TV star added.

She concluded her post with several hashtags, noting how she's now "feeling good" and "blessed." She also called David her "soulmate."

Brown was previously married to Kody Brown and was the first of his four wives featured on the TLC series to leave the plural marriage.

Christine and Kody, who share six children, announced their split in Nov. 2021 after more than 25 years of marriage. In a post shared on Instagram, Christine said she had "made the difficult decision to leave."

In February, shortly before going public with David, Christine teased their romance when she revealed she was "exclusively" dating someone new, over a year after her divorce.

"He's wonderful and romantic and so kind, and everything I've been looking for," Christine said in an Instagram Story.

She also added that her new partner was "incredible with Truely," her 13-year-old daughter.

