Christine Brown on Why Her and Her Sister Wives' Marriages to Kody Were a 'Success' Despite Splits (Exclusive)

Following her decision to leave her plural marriage, Christine has found new love with her fiancé David Woolley

By
Emily Strohm
Emily Strohm
Emily Strohm is a Senior Editor at PEOPLE. She has been at PEOPLE for 11 years and has written nearly 40 cover stories for the magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 17, 2023 10:14AM EDT

Nearly two years after Christine Brown left her plural marriage to Kody Brown, she can confidently say she has no regrets about the life she built with their extended family

“Just because I left, it doesn’t mean we failed,” the Sister Wives star, 51, exclusively tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story. “It [only] means there’s change."

She continues, "Our goal was to raise incredible children, and we did. It was a success for us.”

Christine is in Flagstaff, AZ, on Sister Wives.

TLC

Christine married Kody in 1994 and over the years welcomed children Paedon, Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely. (In addition to his family with Christine, the 54-year-old Brown family patriarch has another 12 children between his present marriage to fourth wife Robyn and his former marriages with to first and second wives Meri and Janelle.) 

Christine announced in a November 2021 Instagram post that she was ending her spiritual marriage to Kody. 

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," she wrote. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

Christine thanked fans at the time for being "understanding" and having "compassion." She also added several hashtags, including "change is good" and "change is scary."

Christine Brown, Meri Brown, Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown, Kody Brown Sister Wives - 2010

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock 

Fifteen months after she announced the end of her marriage to Kody, Christine revealed on Valentine's Day that she'd found new love with David Woolley

"I finally found the love of my life, David," she wrote alongside a carousel of photos. "The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it's first breath."

"He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this," the reality star added.

Sister Wives PEOPLE cover

TLC

Just two months later, Christine announced her engagement to her Woolley after he proposed in Utah. 

"David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day," Christine told PEOPLE at the time. "I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

She added, "I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sister Wives returns for its 18th season — which will chronicle Kody and the women navigating life as a family after three of their relationships ended — on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
NeNe Leakes and husband Gregg Leakes visit the SiriusXM Studios on December 12, 2014 in New York City
NeNe Leakes Says She Misses Late Husband Gregg 'More Than Words Can Say' on His 68th 'Heavenly Birthday'
Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
Raquel Leviss Says Love Addiction Is 'a Real Thing' That 'Explains' Her Relationship with Tom Sandoval
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cv-NS2CA-90/ Headline: 'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora Mourns Her Father's Death from Alzheimerâs and Dementia: 'You're Never Prepared'
'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora Mourns Her Father's Death from Alzheimer’s: 'You're Never Prepared'
Danielle's Birthday Brings Highs and Lows, from a Kid-Planned Spa Day to Discord with Adam.
'OutDaughtered': Danielle's Birthday Brings Highs and Lows, from a Kid-Planned Spa Day to Discord with Adam
Kody Brown
Sister Wives' Kody Brown Says There's 'No Reason' to Marry Again After He 'Hit the Bottom' (Exclusive)
TLC SISTER WIVES CAST
TLC's Sister Wives Reflect on the 'Domino Effect' That Toppled 3 of Kody's 4 Marriages in 14 Months (Exclusive)
THE BACHELORETTE MEN TELL ALL EPISODE
Gerry Turner on His 'Golden Bachelor' Survival Guide, from Helen Mirren Hopes to Being Someone's 'Grandzaddy'
This week, Charity and the remaining men venture to Stevenson, Washington, for a week full of scenic dates that will take their love to new heights and test their survival skills. Later, drama erupts when a surprise guest crashes the cocktail party. MONDAY, JULY 17 on ABC. CHARITY LAWSON, XAVIER
The Bachelorette's Xavier Told Charity His 'Darkest Secret' When He Opened Up About Past Cheating (Exclusive)
Angela Deem and Kalani Faagata
90 Day's Kalani and Angela Get Hammered, Bond over Cheating Husbands and Their Ability to 'F--- a Bitch Up'
90 Day's Kalani Committed the Ultimate Betrayal by Cashing Her Hall Pass to Get Even for Asuelu's Cheating
90 Day's Kalani Committed the Ultimate 'Betrayal' by Cashing Her 'Hall Pass' to Get Even for Asuelu's Cheating
Charity Lawson, Xavier, The Bachelorette
Bachelorette Charity Thinks Xavier 'Still Has Room to Grow' After 'Men Tell All': 'Accountability Is Everything' (Exclusive)
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Posts Quote About Having 'High Standards' After Kody Split
Sister Wives' Meri Brown on 'Letting Go' amid Facing 'Season of Change' After Split: 'This Is My Evolution'
"'OutDaughtered': Will Hazel Find Out She's 'Out of the Woods' at a Make-or-Break Doctor's Visit?
'OutDaughtered': Will Hazel Find Out She's 'Out of the Woods' at a Make-or-Break Doctor's Visit? (Exclusive)
Brynn Whitfield at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023
RHONY's Brynn Whitfield Says She Attempted Suicide in First Grade amid Family Trauma: 'Scared out of My Mind'
Drew Sidora
'RHOA': Drew Sidora Called Now-Ex Ralph 'Embarrassing' as Marriage 'Spiraled' and He Vacated Their Bedroom
Expelled 'Big Brother' Contestant Luke Valentine Breaks Silence on Removal for Using the N-Word
Expelled 'Big Brother' Contestant Luke Valentine Breaks Silence After Removal for Using the N-Word