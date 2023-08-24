Sister of Man Killed by Girlfriend in Intentional Crash at 100 mph Says Family 'Will Never Be Whole Again’

"He was so loved, and he is so indescribably missed," Christine Russo tells PEOPLE after the sentencing of her brother's killer

By
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
Published on August 24, 2023 03:58PM EDT
Dominic Russo, Victim of Teen Who Intentionally Crashed Car
Dominic Russo (left), Christine Russo, and their brother Angelo. Photo:

Courtesy of Christine Russo

The sister of Dominic Russo, an Ohio man who was killed by his girlfriend in an intentional car crash at 100 mph, is speaking out and saying that her family is beginning the healing process following the killer’s sentencing this week.

“Nothing can make this better,” Christine Russo, 34, tells PEOPLE. “Just hoping and praying that our pain eases even slightly.”

“There's a huge hole in us all,” she shares. “We will never be whole again.”

Christine Russo says she disagrees with Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Nancy Margaret Russo’s decision to sentence Mackenzie Shirilla to two concurrent 15-year-to-life terms in the 2022 crash that killed Dominic Russo, 20, and Davion Flanagan, 19.

“I feel like the sentences should have been [run] consecutively,” she says. “I can't imagine how I would feel if Mackenzie got out in 14 years.”


“My brother's life and Davion's life was completely stolen,” Christine adds. “They don't get out in 15 years. They don't come back in 15 years. They don't get any chance to live a life.”

Dominic Russo, Victim of Teen Who Intentionally Crashed Car
Dominic Russo.

Courtesy of Christine Russo

Shirilla, 19, will only be eligible for parole in 15 years, and was credited for almost a year of time served, NBC News reports. Her driver’s license is also permanently suspended.

When reached by PEOPLE on Wednesday, Shirilla’s attorney James McDonnell declined to comment. Meanwhile, Shirilla’s mother said her daughter will appeal the verdict,  10tv.com reports.

Shirilla — described as “hell on wheels” by judge Russo — was convicted last week on 12 counts, including murder over the deaths. The judge — who is not related to the victim — said Shirilla intentionally drove her car into a brick building at 100 mph to kill her boyfriend, Dominic, and passenger Flanagan.

“She had a mission and she executed it with precision,” the judge said just before she handed down her verdict Monday, 3News reports. “The decision was death.”

According to Strongsville Police, in the early morning hours of July 31, 2022, Shirilla was driving a 2018 Toyota Camry with Russo in the front seat and Flanagan in the back seat.

In court, prosecutors alleged that Shirilla wanted to end her toxic relationship with Russo, per 3News, and presented surveillance video that showed Shirilla driving normally before speeding up and smashing into a brick building at 100 mph, trapping her and her passengers inside the vehicle.

Russo and Flanagan were pronounced dead at the scene while Shirilla was found unconscious and not breathing, 3News reports.

Davion Flanagan
Davion Flanagan.

Jardine Funeral Home

The deaths have crushed Christine, who said her brother was very goal-oriented and had many plans for the future. He had just opened up a couple of companies, one being a clothing line.

“He literally was just starting his life…and he was just a baby,” she says. “So he had his whole life ahead of him.”

Christine says she prays that her family and the Flanagan family can begin healing now that the trial is over. She wants Dominic to be remembered as someone who was kind and had the best sense of humor.

"He was the most doting and proud uncle to our children," she says. "He was so loved, and he is so indescribably missed. I'm so proud to call him my brother.”

Christine tells PEOPLE she would trade places with her younger brother if she could.

“I would give my life to bring you back,” she says. “I hope you're watching over us. I hope you see how much you're cared about, and I'll see you again."

