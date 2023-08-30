Sister Jean Throws Out First Pitch to Mark 104th Birthday, Jokes She's 'Having Tommy John' Surgery

With a gigantic smile on her face, college basketball icon Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt waved to the fans and threw out the first pitch at the Chicago Cubs game Monday to mark her 104th birthday.



“I’ll be having Tommy John’s tomorrow. God bless,” the sports-crazy nun, known simply as “Sister Jean,” joked in a tweet on Tuesday. Alongside her tweet, Sister Jean shared a video of her pitch from last week.



Sister Jean laughed as she warmed up the baseball with both of her hands before winding up her right arm with two big rotations. She then launched the ball underhand to the catcher, drawing a wild applause from the Wrigley Field crowd.



Cubs’ announcers joked that she was going to fire the ball 104 miles per hour to mark her birthday, calling the appearance “an inspiration” for both fans and the home team, who faced the first-place Milwaukee Brewers that night.

“I try to explain to folks when I get asked about Sister Jean that her sense of humor is next level!” Loyola-Chicago women’s basketball coach Marsha Frese tweeted, re-sharing the video.

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt. Michael Reaves/Getty

Sister Jean first rose to prominence cheering on the underdog Loyola-Chicago men’s basketball team during their Cinderella run to the Final Four in 2018. She again became the star of the March Madness tournament in 2021 when the school advanced to the Sweet 16.



Sister Jean has served as the Ramblers chaplain since 1994, first joining the staff at Loyola-Chicago three years prior.

According to the school, Sister Jean has been an integral part of the community since the early 90s, and is often seen on campus greeting students and at games either cheering on teams from the stands or delivering a prayer in the huddle before a contest begins.

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt. Greg Nelson /Sports Illustrated via Getty

Last December, Sister Jean talked to PEOPLE about writing her memoir entitled Wake Up with Purpose.



“That's what I do every morning," she said.

"Everything I do with the young men is sincere,” Sister Jean said. “I believe it's sincere on their part and sincere on my part."