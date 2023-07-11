Stars Who've Asked Fans to Seriously Stop Throwing Things at Them During Shows

The dangerous, disrespectful new trend has caused injury and agony to a slew of stars, including Bebe Rexha and Harry Styles

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE, as well as the editor of Stories to Make You Smile. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2008.
Published on July 11, 2023 01:41PM EDT
Bebe Rexha after being hit with phone on stage
Bebe Rexha after being hit with a phone on stage in N.Y.C. Photo:

Bebe Rexha/Instagram

One of the summer's more dangerous and troubling trends has come at the expense of celebrities.

Recently, a slew of stars have spoken out about fans throwing things at them while they're performing on stage. Bebe Rexha was seriously hurt in New York City when a fan chucked a cell phone at her face (he was arrested), and Harry Styles has been hit by objects multiple times while touring Europe this summer.

Here, read what stars have had to say about the disrespectful string of events — and why audience members need to stop now.

01 of 06

Adele

Adele
Adele. Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“Have you noticed how people are forgetting f---ing show etiquette at the moment. People are throwing s--- on stage. Have you seen that? I f---ing dare you — I dare you throw something at me. I’ll f---ing kill you.”

"Stop throwing things at the artist ... These people have lost it. Can you imagine?"

— addressing the dangerous trend during a recent Weekends with Adele show at The Colosseum in Las Vegas

02 of 06

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini The Heart First Tour - New York, NY

"Can we just talk about what happened?"

“All I care about is keeping everyone safe. If you ever don’t feel safe, please let someone around you know. If anyone’s pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling, just always flag it. Don’t throw things. You know?”

— on stage after she was hit with a bracelet during a show in Boise, Idaho

"Hi. I'm fine. Someone threw a bracelet, it hit me in the eye, and it more so just scared me than hurt me. We all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown, and that's why I walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and crew and the crowd all felt safe to continue."

on Instagram the next day

03 of 06

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha after being hit with phone on stage

Bebe Rexha/Instagram

"We're almost towards the end. No phones in the face — thank God."

upon returning to the stage days after a crowd member threw his phone at Rexha's face and injured her during a concert in New York City; the man will appear in court on July 31, facing charges on two counts of third degree assault as well as second degree aggravated harassment, third degree attempted assault and second degree harassment

04 of 06

Ava Max

Ava Max performs at Fabrique on May 15, 2023 in Milan, Italy.

Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty

"He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again."

— on Twitter, after a man stormed the stage during her Los Angeles concert and struck her

05 of 06

Charlie Puth

JetBlue and Mastercard Present Charlie Puth at the Highline Ballroom, New York, USA - 05 Oct 2018
Christopher Polk for Mastercard

"This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end. It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music I beg of you…"

on Twitter following the attacks on Rexha, Max and Ballerini

06 of 06

Billie Eilish & FINNEAS

Finneas, Billie Eilish
Samir Hussein/WireImage

"I'm been getting hit on stage with things for literally six years. People just get excited and it can be dangerous. It's absolutely infuriating when you're up there. When you're up there, it blows. You know it's out of love ... [but ] you're in a vulnerable position." — Billie

"Don't do it!" — FINNEAS

— responding to the trend when asked by The Hollywood Reporter at the Barbie premiere in L.A.

