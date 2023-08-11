Singer Still Woozy and Wife Amiya Are Expecting Their First Baby Together: 'Very Big News'

Still Woozy is going to be a dad!

The musician, born Sven Gamsky, is expecting his first baby with wife Amiya. The couple announced the joyful news on Instagram, sharing a carousel of photos.

In the first photo, the singer stands next to his wife, who shows off her baby bump. In another photo, Amiya stands alone and smiles at the camera.

The third photo shows the couple's sonogram. "Very big news! We're having a baby!!!" Gamsky captioned the photos.

"Aaaaaaaaahh so excited bb is due in December 🥹."

Gamsky and Amiya got married in August 2022. The couple shared the news on Instagram, posting several photos from their backyard wedding.

"Married my best friend," Gamsky wrote in the caption. "The artist behind all the still woozy art, the one who has my whole heart, my girl @aktuallycooks 🥹🥹❤️❤️ words can't capture how lucky I feel."

In the photos, the wedding guests danced in a circle, ate dinner in the backyard and shared a photo of their new jewelry.

A few weeks later, the musician posted photos from his honeymoon with his new wife. Snapping photos from a cliffside town, Gamsky simply captioned the post, "Honeymoon!"

At the beginning of 2023, Gamsky and his wife posed along the water in Thailand, sharing scenes from a friend's wedding. "In Thailand for a family wedding! Also happy new year!" he wrote in the caption.

"We've been in Bangkok, Chiangmai, Koh Samet, and we're headed to Krabi. Im full of food. Hope y'all are enjoying yourselves."

Most recently, the "Goodie Bag" singer posted several photos from a vacation the couple took together. In the photos, the pair pose alongside scenic fields and take their dog along for the ride. "We took a lil trip," Gamsky wrote in the caption. "I also just made two new songs yesterday !"