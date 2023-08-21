Singer Kelianne and Actor Chase Mattson Welcome First Baby Together: 'Never Want to Forget'

The Mattsons have welcomed a new addition to their family!

Singer Kelianne, 27, and model/actor Chase Mattson, 29, have welcomed their baby together, the couple revealed on Instagram Sunday.

Daughter Blair Ivy Mattson was born on Saturday, Aug. 19, the couple shared in a joint Instagram post.

"Moments I never wanna forget 🥹 Welcome to the world Blair Ivy Mattson 🩵," they captioned one post where they share a moment in the hospital with their newborn daughter.

The couple's new arrival joins Mattson's daughters Nora, 5, and Hazel, 8, from a previous relationship. Kelianne and Mattson first shared their exciting baby news in February on Instagram.

In a beautiful video, the couple danced on the beach as Mattson leaned into Kelianne and said, "This is what you've always wanted. This is literally, like, your dream."

"I know it's what I've always dreamed of. It's happening," the "BET" singer replied. "It's so crazy."

The couple, who tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in California in June, met on Instagram during the pandemic and got engaged in December 2020.

Kelianne is widely known for being a gymnast and was previously a member of the U.S. National Acrobatic Gymnastics team and competed in the world championships. She is also a former member of The Hype House — a content creation house created by Addison Rae, Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio during the pandemic — and the Triller Compound.