Singer International Nova Marries Cristina Ferreira in a Gorgeous Atlanta Wedding

The Latin singer and real estate agent tied the knot in an all-white, rose-filled venue Sunday

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias
Published on June 20, 2023 09:10PM EDT
International Nova and Cristina wedding
Photo:

Justin Kase Photography/Shutterstock

International Nova and Cristina Ferreira tied the knot over the weekend!

The Latin artist and the realtor can now call themselves husband and wife after marrying in Atlanta on June 18 surrounded by friends and family.

“Meet the NOVA’S🤍Love you forever papi …” Ferreira captioned her Instagram post alongside a photo of them walking down the aisle together.

Fans took to the comments to congratulate the happy couple, with one writing, “Congratulations 😍😍😍 omg you guys look amazing. May God bless your union forever ❤️.”

Another commented: “Yesssss🥂 Congratulations to you both!!! Absolutely beautiful! May God bless your union! So happy for you Sis ❤️❤️❤️.”

International Nova and Cristina wedding

Justin Kase Photography/Shutterstock

The event space, called T.B. Reflection Room, is known for its all-white decor, including white roses, candles, and hanging crystals. Ferreira wore a lace mermaid-style bridal gown with a veil that fell to her waist, while Nova dressed in a white suit with a baby pink tie and matching pink loafers.

A few days before the wedding, Ferreira posted a sweet tribute to her then-fiancé, writing how her followers should "get READY for ALL THIS CORNINESS, MUSHINESS, whatever U CHOOSE to call it" on her timeline, "because in 4 DAYS, I am about to MARRY THE LOVE OF MY LIFE."

“Baby, you came into my life, when I was going through it. I needed you in every which way. Thank you for being there. I mean really being there. Not just for me… but my/our children. You are an amazing man, person, friend, brother..an confidant…” she began the caption, along with a compilation of videos of the two.

She counted down to the wedding date, adding: “Te Am Bebe🤍… guys I promise you… I feel so blessed 🙏🏼🤍😍4 daysssss.. I am SCREAMING 📣📣📣.”

International Nova and Cristina wedding

Justin Kase Photography/Shutterstock

International Nova is a billboard-charting artist from the Bronx, New York. He not only sings but also acts, song-writes, and models, according to his Instagram.

