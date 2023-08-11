Singer Cody Fry Welcomes First Baby with Wife Haley: 'An Absolute Joy' (Exclusive)

The couple's daughter Ruby was born on Thursday, July 20, weighing 7 lbs., 3 oz.

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 11, 2023 10:29AM EDT
cody fry welcomes baby
Photo:

Katelyn Brown

Cody Fry is officially a dad!

The musician, 33, welcomed his first baby, a daughter named Ruby Lane Fry, with wife Haley on Thursday, July 20, a rep for the couple exclusively shares with PEOPLE. Baby Ruby weighed 7 lbs., 3 oz. at birth.

Ruby's name has a special meaning for the family of three. "This is slightly nerdy, but growing up our family had a family rhythm," Fry tells PEOPLE.

"All of us had two-syllable first names, one-syllable middle names, and a one-syllable last name (two eighths notes, two quarter notes). Haley and I decided to continue that tradition with Ruby Lane Fry."

cody fry welcomes baby

Katelyn Brown

"Ruby's current hobbies are sleeping while watching New Girl with mom and sleeping while playing Zelda with dad," Fry jokes.

"Nothing makes you grateful for your own parents like becoming a parent yourself," he continues. "It took us a few weeks to find a parenting rhythm, but now that we have, it's an absolute joy."

"I've been doing the late night feedings while Haley does the early morning feedings — trying our best to work as a team and get an admirable amount of sleep (for new parents!)," he tells PEOPLE.

"There are so many things to worry about as a parent, so many 'what ifs.' Every day we try to turn that worry into excitement. Instead of 'what if something goes wrong,' we're thinking 'what if this turns out better than we could have ever imagined?'"

cody fry welcomes baby

Katelyn Brown

In 2019, Fry shared a series of photos of his wife on his Instagram, celebrating their 5-year wedding anniversary. "Been married to this bingbong for 5 years," he began the caption.

"She's my literal favorite person ever. Trying not to be sappy...but I truly can't believe how good life is with @haleyreedfry."

Alongside the caption, Fry shared several photos of his wife from their relationship through the years, including one with the two of them smiling together.

Fry, who went viral on TikTok for his cover of The Beatles' "Eleanor Rigby," is releasing his debut album The End on Sept. 15. His first single, "What If," is available now, with the accompanying music video dropping Friday on YouTube.

