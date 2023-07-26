Sinéad O'Connor Had No Regrets About Her Infamous 1992 'Saturday Night Live' Incident

In both her life and career, Sinéad O’Connor was no stranger to controversy — something made more evident by her 1992 appearance on Saturday Night Live, during which she shocked viewers by ripping up a picture of Pope John II. The gesture was O’Connor's response to the Catholic Church's alleged cover up of the sexual abuse of children. (In the decades since, the Catholic Church has been involved in countless lawsuits involving child sexual abuse, according to the New York Times.)

The moment — and O'Connor's staunch defense of it in the years since — is receiving renewed attention in the wake of her death at 56, which was confirmed on Wednesday.



On Oct. 3, 1992, O’Connor was the musical guest of the long-running NBC sketch comedy show. Rather than performing one of her own songs for the occasion, she did an a cappella cover of Bob Marley’s "War" while holding a picture of the pontiff. At the conclusion of her performance, she tore up the picture and said, "Fight the real enemy," before throwing the pieces at the camera. The singer then walked off the stage to silence.

Meanwhile, network executives, who had no warning about the stunt, were angered, while the show's longtime producer, Lorne Michaels, called for the studio's "Applause" sign to not be lit. O'Connor was eventually banned for life from NBC, and the scene of O'Connor ripping up the picture was not shown in reruns of the SNL episode.

In a 2021 PEOPLE interview, O’Connor said she knew that her move would generate a reaction. "I had a pretty good feeling. And part to me just as an artist, particularly an Irish artist — there's a tradition in Irish art, particularly among playwrights, there used to be riots in the streets over the plays. This is a tradition in Irish art of the type of, 'Let's see what happens if.' So there was a part of me that was curious to see what would happen," she explained.

Ultimately, O'Connor said she was "well aware there would be [backlash]. I understood it, because we joke in Ireland or in Europe that Americans, they don't think anything happened until it happened to them. So I totally understood. I didn't blame anyone.”

Sinead O'Connor on "Saturday Night Live" in 1992.

O’Connor felt the blowback from what happened on SNL just 13 days later when she appeared at New York City’s Madison Square Garden to perform at the all-star Bob Dylan tribute concert, Rolling Stone reported at the time. She was introduced on stage by singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson, who said: "I’m real proud to introduce this next artist whose name became synonymous with courage and integrity. Ladies and gentlemen, Sinéad O’Connor." Instead of applause, O’Connor was greeted by boos. She again performed a snippet of Marley’s "War" and then left the stage.

Michaels told Spin in a 1993 interview, which was republished by Yahoo!, that he understood O'Connor has "what she sees as very valid reasons for doing it," and that he had "to admire her for doing the exact same thing at the Dylan concert.

Upon later reflection, O’Connor, who scored a No. 1 U.S. hit with her cover of Prince’s "Nothing Compares 2 U" in 1990, said that she had no regrets about what she had done following the backlash. As she wrote in her 2021 memoir Rememberings: "A lot of people say or think that tearing up the pope's photo derailed my career. That's not how I feel about it. I feel that having a number-one record derailed my career and my tearing the photo put me back on the right track.”

O’Connor further explained to PEOPLE in 2021 that she never really considered herself a star in the celebrity sense. “In one way, maybe that's why Prince was quite confused by me as well,” she said. “I wasn't a pop star. I wasn't a pop star in my nature. I wasn't a pop star in how I looked or even in necessarily the songs I wrote. When I was nominated for the Grammy for my first album, they had to invent a category to put me in because I didn't fit any category, so they invented the category post-modern."

Continued O'Connor, "But post-modern artists are not pop stars, otherwise they would have stuck me in the pop star category. What I felt was there was a lot of record company people whose idea for my career got derailed by it. They wanted me to be a pop star. Then the relationship between me and the media was like oil and water because I wasn't acting like a pop star and they didn't know what to make of me."

O'Connor's death was first reported by The Irish Times on Wednesday. A rep for O'Connor did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for comment.

