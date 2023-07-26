Sinéad O'Connor's Life in Photos

Remembering the complicated life of the Irish singer, who died on July 26, 2023, at 56 years old

By
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle Author Bio headshot
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle is an Editorial Assistant at PEOPLE. She writes digital specials across all entertainment verticals and has been working at PEOPLE since July 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE, as well as the editor of Stories to Make You Smile. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2008.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023 06:07PM EDT
sinead o'connor obit
Photo:

Michel Linssen/Redferns/Getty

Sinéad O'Connor's 56 years were full of beautiful music, difficult personal moments and a complicated relationship with the public. The Dublin-born songstress — who died on July 26, 2023 — released Grammy-nominated songs that listeners felt deeply, while grappling with a childhood filled with abuse and later years that saw her mental health struggles play out in the spotlight. Through it all, she raised four children and never stopped speaking her mind.

Here, revisit the singer's life and career in photos.

01 of 18

Early Days

Sinnead O'Connor | Location: Escalarre, Spain
Sinead O'Connor.

LEFRANC DAVID/getty

Born in Dublin on Dec. 8, 1966, O'Connor endured a difficult childhood which she later ascribed to her mother's abuse at home. During a 2017 appearance on Dr. Phil, the singer remembered how the horrors at home lessened when she became a teenager. She established a "very good relationship” with her mother in the years before she died in a car accident when O'Connor was 19 years old.

02 of 18

Starting Out in Music

sinead o'connor obit

Michel Linssen/Redferns/Getty

O'Connor's musical talents caught professional attention when she was a teen in the 1980s. She formed a Dublin-based band called Tou Tou Macoute and eventually dropped out of school to pursue performing full time. Her singing eventually earned her a solo deal with Ensign Records.

03 of 18

Working With Stars

U2's The Edge and Sinead O'Connor attend The MOJO Honours List 2005, the music magazine's second annual awards, at Porchester Hall on June 16, 2005

Gareth Davies/Getty

The Irish artist linked up with U2's The Edge to sing and co-write a song called "Heroine," one of her earliest major projects. Several years later, O'Connor sang lyrics written by another U2 bandmate, Bono. Their 1994 song "You Made Me the Thief of Your Heart" was listed on the soundtrack for the film In the Name of the Father.

04 of 18

O'Connor's Debut Album

sinead o'connor album cover

O'Connor released her first album, The Lion and the Cobra, in 1987, which charted worldwide. The record also received a Grammy nod for best female rock vocal performance in 1989.

05 of 18

Global Recognition

Irish-born musician Sinead O'Connor attends the Grammy Awards, Feb. 22, 1989

Darlene Hammond/Courtesy of Getty

While her album didn't win in 1989, O'Connor went on to receive eight total Grammy nominations. In 1991, she took home the award for best alternative music performance with her second studio album, I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got.

06 of 18

Foray Into Acting

Hush-A-Bye-Baby

alamay

O'Connor appeared on screens for the first time in the Northern Irish TV film Hush-a-Bye Baby. The movie was set just a few years before its release in 1989 and centered around teenage girls during the period of turmoil known as "the Troubles."

07 of 18

Earning More Accolades

usician Sinead O'Connor attends the First Annual Billboard Music Awards on November 26, 1990 at The Barker Hangar, The Santa Monica Air Center in Santa Monica, California.

Ron Galella/getty

Beyond the Grammys, O'Connor consistently earned nods from the Billboard Music Awards, the MTV Video Music Awards, the Brit Awards and more. Her iconic cover of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U" — which she released in 1990 — won three of its six VMA nominations, plus a Billboard Music Award for No. 1 world single.

08 of 18

Legendary Live Collaboration

English singer-songwriter Roger Waters, formerly of Pink Floyd, performs live on stage with Sinead O'Connor (behind) during a concert version of 'The Wall', Berlin, Germany, 21st July 1990. The concert commemorates the fall of the Berlin Wall and was released as the live album 'The Wall ? Live in Berlin'.

Michael Putland/Getty

In 1991, O'Connor was one of several major music names to take part in Roger Waters' collaborative concert The Wall - Live in Berlin. The massive gathering commemorated the historic fall of the Berlin Wall. O'Connor, Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison, Cyndi Lauper and many more performed songs from Pink Floyd's 1979 album The Wall.

09 of 18

Finding Love

Sinead O'Connor, John Reynolds Singer with ex-husband attending son's school sportsday

Photo by Murray Sanders/Daily Mail/Shutterstock

O'Connor was married four times over the course of her life. Her first husband was music producer John Reynolds. They tied the knot in 1987, two years after they welcomed their son, Jake.

Reynolds and O'Connor were more than just romantic partners — they were also collaborators. He produced several of her albums, including some which she made after their divorce in 1991. He even joined her as a drummer on her tour in 2013.

10 of 18

Growing a Family

SINEAD O'CONNOR AND SON JAKE

Dennis Stone/Shutterstock

After Jake (pictured), O'Connor became a mom to three more children. She and journalist John Waters welcomed a daughter, Roisin, in 1996. She had another son, Shane, with musician Donal Lunny in 2004, and in 2006 she welcomed a fourth child, her son Yeshua, with Frank Bonadio.

In 2022, the musician's son Shane died by suicide at age 17. Shortly before O'Connor's own death, she aired her heartbreak in a series of since-deleted tweets.

"Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul," she shared on social media. "We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him."

11 of 18

Working With Peter Gabriel

Peter Gabriel & Sinead O'Conner on 9/6/93 in Chicago, Il

Paul Natkin/WireImage

During the early '90s, O'Connor developed a close personal and professional relationship with Peter Gabriel. After collaborating on a few songs, she joined him on his Secret World Tour. The duo also sparked romantic rumors, especially when she was spotted by his side at the MTV VMAs in 1993.

In her 2021 memoir, Rememberings, O'Connor revealed that things between them were indeed intimate, though not particularly serious. She characterized it as "an on-and-off fling" in her book.

12 of 18

Vocal Beliefs

Sinead O'Connor sings at the gathering of 20th Anniversary of the March on the British Embassy,

Independent News and Media/Getty

Throughout her career, O'Connor spoke openly about her personal, political and religious beliefs. This often made her the subject of criticism and conversation. However between her attendance at rallies and posts on Facebook in her later years, O'Connor's infamous appearance on Saturday Night Live may have been her most controversial move.

13 of 18

'Saturday Night Live' Controversy

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1 -- Pictured: Musical guest Sinead O'Connor performs on September 29, 199

Alan Singer/NBCU

In 1992, O'Connor tore apart a photo of Pope John II on the sketch show, a response to the Catholic Church's then-alleged sexual abuse of children. Despite the heated reaction to her stunt, the singer consistently defended her actions. In 2021, she told PEOPLE that she anticipated the backlash.

"I had a pretty good feeling. And part to me just as an artist, particularly an Irish artist — there's a tradition in Irish art, particularly among playwrights, there used to be riots in the streets over the plays," O'Connor explained. "This is a tradition in Irish art of the type of, 'Let's see what happens if.' So there was a part of me that was curious to see what would happen,"

14 of 18

O'Connor on Religion

sinead o connor
HGL/GC

After years of following in the Catholic faith — and even becoming an ordained priest in the early '90s — O'Connor converted to Islam in 2018. She announced her new religious alignment in a Twitter post and began wearing a hijab. She changed her name to Shuhada Davitt and subsequently changed her last name to Sadaqat.

15 of 18

Finding More Love

Sinead O'Connor performing with Steve Cooney performing live at the Electric Picnic Festival

Dave Mitchell/Avalon/Getty

O'Connor was married four times during her life. After divorcing John Reynolds, she was with the British journalist Nick Sommerlad. They divorced after just 11 months. In 2010, O'Connor married fellow musician Steve Cooney (pictured on right with O'Connor), though they split less than a year later as well. In 2011, she was married to psychotherapist Barry Herridge for just 16 days before they called it off.

16 of 18

Making Beautiful Music

sinead o'connor life in pics

Despite her ups and downs, O'Connor rarely stopped making music. Her most recent album, I'm Not Bossy, I'm the Boss dropped in 2014 to mostly positive reviews, and she released a new single in 2020, a cover of Mahalia Jackson's "Trouble of the World," donating proceeds from sales to Black Lives Matter, NME reported.

17 of 18

Telling All

remembering by sinead o connor

In 2021, O'Connor released an eye-opening memoir entitled Rememberings, which touched on everything from the abuse she suffered at the hands of her mother and the trauma that followed to her encounters with celebs including collaborator Prince.

Reliving some of these difficult experiences was a double-edged sword for O'Connor. As she told the New York Times, "Down the mountain, as I call it, nobody can forget about Sinead O’Connor." However privately, she was able to live a quieter life, “which is beautiful for me,” she said. “It’s lovely having friends.”

18 of 18

Her Final Months

Sinead O'Connor recieves the Classic Irish Album award for "I Do Not Want What I Have

Kieran Frost/Redferns

O'Connor's final public appearance was on March 9, 2023, at the RTÉ Choice Music Awards in Dublin. There, according to the Irish Star, the singer was awarded Classic Irish Album for her memorable 1990 record, I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got. In announcing the honor, RTÉ said that the work was "a testament to her extraordinary musical and vocal talent and her determination to stand apart," joe.ie reported.

On July 26, news broke that O'Connor had died. She was 56 years old. 

Related Articles
Nelly Furtado FaceTimes Justin Timberlake and Timbaland in the Studio
Nelly Furtado FaceTimes into Studio with Justin Timberlake and Timbaland as Producer Teases New Collab
Tom DeLonge of Blink-182 poses backstage at the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music
Tom DeLonge Calls Upcoming Blink-182 Album the 'Best': 'Rebirth of Everything'
Singer Sinead O'Connor rips up a picture of Pope John Paul II October 3, 1992 on the TV show "Saturday Night Live".
Sinéad O'Connor Had No Regrets About Her Infamous 1992 'Saturday Night Live' Incident
Sinead O'Connor performs on stage at Vogue Theatre
All About Sinéad O'Connor’s 4 Children
Sinead O'Connor seen at the ITV Studios on September 16, 2019 in London, England
Sinéad O'Connor's Mental Health Struggles: Inside the Irish Singer's Tumultuous Ups and Downs
SINEAD O'CONNOR AND SON Shane
Sinéad O'Connor Shared Heartbreaking Post About Late Son Shane Days Before Death: 'The Lamp of My Soul'
Sinead O'Connor performing with Steve Cooney performing live at the Electric Picnic Festival, Stradbally, Ireland on August 31st 2008
Sinéad O'Connor's Marriages: What She Said About Her Past Spouses
: Irish singer and song-writer Sinead O'Connor posed with a pet dog at her home in County Wicklow, Republic Of Ireland
Sinéad O'Connor Dead at 56
Shakira Screams as Rat Nearly Walks on Her Head During âCopa VacÃ­aâ Music Video Shoot
Shakira Screams as Rat Nearly Walks on Her Head During 'Copa Vacía' Music Video Shoot
Mick Jagger attends the Jazz FM Awards
Mick Jagger Turns 80! Loved Ones Celebrate the Rolling Stones Frontman on His Birthday
Jack White Auctioning His Tesla Months After Slamming Elon Musk for How Heâs Handled Twitter
Jack White Auctioning Off His Tesla Months After Slamming Elon Musk for Allowing Hate Speech on Twitter
Drake, and mom Sandi Graham, courtside. Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers in 1st half action of NBA regular season play at Air Canada Centre.
Drake's Mom Gets Emotional on Stage in NYC as Rapper Performs Heartfelt Song About Their Family
Christina Aguilera attends the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures ; Selena Gomez celebrates the launch of Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil Collection
Christina Aguilera Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Selena Gomez's 31st Birthday Party
Jennifer Lopez Dances on Table During 54th Birthday Celebrations: âBirthday Moodâ¦All Month!!
Jennifer Lopez Dances on a Table as She Celebrates Turning 54: 'Birthday Mood … All Month!'
Spanish singer-songwriter, Rosalia performs onstage during the Lollapalooza Paris Festival - Day Two on July 22, 2023 in Paris, France.
Rosalía Held Back Tears While Performing in Paris Days Before Rauw Alejandro Split News
Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg Cancels 'Doggystyle' 30th Anniversary Concerts in 'Solidarity' with Hollywood Strikes