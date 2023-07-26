Sinéad O'Connor Shared Heartbreaking Post About Late Son Shane Days Before Death: 'The Lamp of My Soul'

Sinéad O'Connor's last post on social media gave fans insight into her emotional struggles since her son Shane died by suicide at 17 in 2022.

In a tweet on July 17 from a now-deleted Twitter account she started, O'Connor — who died aged 56 on Wednesday — wrote, "Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him."

The Irish musician shared the news of his death at the time in a series of tweets.

"My beautiful son, Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace," she wrote.

On July 8, O'Connor had shared a clip of her apartment, referencing the toll her son's death had taken on her.

"I look like s--- either way, which is why I didn't want to make a video ... but you know, the way your kid unfortunately passing away, it isn't good for one's body, or soul to be fair," she said in the video per TMZ.

Three days later, she had shared a more uplifting post to Facebook where she gave fans an update on new music.

O'Connor said that she had returned to London and was working on an album. She also told followers that she would be "hopefully touring" in 2024 and 2025.

"Hi All, recently moved back to London after 23 years absence. Very happy to be home : ) Soon finishing my album. Release early next year : ) Hopefully Touring Australia and New Zealand toward end 2024. Europe, USA and other territories beginning early 2025 : ) #TheBitchIsBack," she wrote.

O'Connor broke through the music industry in 1990 with her No. 1 hit "Nothing Compares 2 U," which was written and composed by Prince. Prior to her death, she'd released 10 albums, most recently 2014's I'm Not Bossy, I'm the Boss.

Over the years, the singer became well-known for her activism and was open about her spirituality, as well as her mental health struggles.

O'Connor's death was first reported by The Irish Times.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," her family confirmed in a statement to RTE. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

