Before Sinéad O’Connor's sudden death at age 56 earlier this week, she was planning her first new album in nearly a decade, according to her managers.

In a note shared to 67 Management's website, the Grammy-winning musician's team sent love to her family, thanked fans for their support and revealed O'Connor's plans for various professional projects that were set to take place in the near future.

"We would like to take this opportunity to send our love, our thoughts, our prayers to Sinéad O'Connor's Family at this time," wrote managers Kenneth Papenfus and Carl Papenfus on behalf of the company. "We would like to thank the incredible love and support for Sinéad from her fans first and foremost who have prevailed in their support and kindness throughout."

Sinéad O'Connor. David Corio/Redferns/Getty

67 Management also thanked various "business partners in our industry" as well as "the wonderful musicians, artists and supporting teams" who've been devoted to O'Connor as collaborators and friends throughout her career.

"As tribute to those who were part of Sinead's team over our tenure it has to be mentioned that Sinéad was completing her new album, reviewing new tour dates for 2024 and considering opportunities in relation to a movie of her book," continued the company, referencing her 2021 memoir Rememberings. "Wonderful plans were afoot at this time. Testament and tribute to those who have put their hearts first for Sinéad, to whom we are forever grateful."

While the management group did not reveal any plans for potential posthumous releases, the Papenfus brothers concluded the statement with appreciation for their time working with O'Connor.

Sinéad O'Connor. Michel Linssen/Redferns/Getty

"It has been an honour to have worked with Sinéad professionally, as musicians, producers and her artist managers over the last nine years, but much, much more than that Sinéad was family," they wrote. "May she rest in peace."

O'Connor's most recent album, I'm Not Bossy, I'm the Boss, was released in 2014. In recent weeks, she appeared to be looking forward to the future, and wrote on Facebook that she was working on new music and had hopes for an international tour.

"Hi All, recently moved back to London after 23 years absence. Very happy to be home : ) Soon finishing my album. Release early next year : )" she wrote on July 11. "Hopefully Touring Australia and New Zealand toward end 2024. Europe, USA and other territories beginning early 2025 : ) #TheBitchIsBack"

It's unlikely that any previously unheard music could surface from O'Connor anytime soon, as the Irish singer-songwriter told PEOPLE in 2021 that she stressed the importance of protecting her art and finances to her kids if she died.

Sinéad O'Connor. Andrew Chin/Getty Images

"See, when the artists are dead, they're much more valuable than when they're alive. Tupac has released way more albums since he died than he ever did alive, so it's kind of gross what record companies do," she said at the time.

O'Connor continued, "That's why I've always instructed my children since they were very small, 'If your mother drops dead tomorrow, before you called 911, call my accountant and make sure the record companies don't start releasing my records and not telling you where the money is.'"

The "Nothing Compares 2 U" performer died on Wednesday aged 56.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," O'Connor's family confirmed in a statement to RTE and the BBC. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."