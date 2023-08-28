Sinéad O'Connor's Family Thanks Supporters for 'Outpouring of Love and Affection' One Month After Her Death

The family of singer Sinéad O’Connor has issued a public statement offering heartfelt thanks to those who offered support in the wake of her sudden death in July.

O’Connor’s children Jake, Roisin and Yeshua, as well as her extended family, took out a notice in The Irish Times one month after the star’s death to express their gratitude for the outpouring of support they received.

“The children of Sinéad together with Sinéad’s extended family wish to thank the countless kind people who sympathised and offered condolences on Sinéad’s recent passing,” the statement read. “Their helpful support for the family is much appreciated.”

The message individually thanked Irish President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar for attending O’Connor’s funeral service, as well as Dingle Druid Juli Ní Mhaoileóin, who performed the service and interment ceremonies in Deansgrange Cemetery.

Sinéad O'Connor performs in Vancouver in 2020. Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri, the chief imam at the Islamic Center of Ireland who performed Muslim prayers at the ceremonies, also got a shoutout, as did the many musicians who played at the service. O’Connor converted to Islam in 2018, and received a multi-denominational memorial.

“The family gathering in the afternoon was in Powerscourt House where management and staff were excellent in every respect and Sinéad’s life was celebrated there by a host of her friends in music who helped to ease the burden of sorrow at Sinéad’s passing,” the statement read.

Among the friends in music who attended O’Connor’s funeral were U2 members Bono, The Edge and Adam Clayton.

The family’s message continued with appreciation for the funeral directors, the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust (which helped bring O’Connor’s body back to Ireland from London, where she died), and the media both in Ireland and abroad “who celebrated Sinéad in song and story while showing respect for the privacy requested by the family. We ask that this privacy continue to be respected.”

The statement concluded with a final thanks to fans of the Grammy-winning singer, who lined the streets outside her home in Bray, County Wicklow during a funeral procession, and to those who paid tribute around the world.

Sinéad O'Connor. Michel Linssen/Redferns

“Finally, we wish to thank Sinéad’s fans and admirers for the wonderful funeral procession they gave her past her old home in Bray and for the national and international outpouring of love and affection for Sinéad from the time of her passing,” the statement said. “The prayers and thanks of the extended O’Connor family are with you all.”

O’Connor, who had been open about her mental health struggles over the years, died on July 26 at age 56.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," her family said in a statement to RTE and the BBC at the time. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

The London Inner South Coroner’s Court said at the time that no cause of death for O’Connor was given, and an autopsy will be conducted.

