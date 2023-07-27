Sinéad O'Connor's Autopsy Will Be Conducted After No Medical Cause of Death Given, Coroner Says

The death of the Irish singer was confirmed by her family on Wednesday

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 10:10AM EDT
sinead o'connor obit
Photo:

Rob Ball/Redferns via Getty Images

After no medical cause was given in the death of Sinead O’Connor, an autopsy is now set to be carried out, according to London Inner South Coroner’s Court.

The musician, 56, was found "unresponsive" at a home in London on Wednesday. And on Thursday, a statement shared on the Coroner Court's website noted that "the death of Sinéad O'Connor in Lambeth was notified to the Coroner" and "no medical cause of death was given."

According to the note, "the Coroner therefore directed an autopsy to be conducted. The results of this may not [be available] for several weeks"

"The decision whether an inquest will be needed will be decided when these results are known and submissions have been heard from the family," the organization's statement concluded.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sinead O'Connor performs on stage at Vogue Theatre

Andrew Chin/Getty Images

The death of the Irish singer, whose legacy with hits like "Nothing Compares 2 U" was complicated by her outspoken dedication to various social issues and a series of mental health struggles, was confirmed by her family on Wednesday.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," her family said in a statement to RTE and the BBC. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

The singer's death was first reported by The Irish Times. A rep for O'Connor did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for comment on Wednesday.

Irish-born musician Sinead O'Connor attends the Grammy Awards, Feb. 22, 1989

Darlene Hammond/Courtesy of Getty

On Thursday, a Scotland Yard spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE that "a 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead" at a property in south London a day prior.

"Police were called at 11:18hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area,” the Metropolitan Police said. 

"Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious," the spokesperson added.

Sinead O'Connor seen at the ITV Studios on September 16, 2019 in London, England

HGL/GC Images

After news of O'Connor's death was made public, many artists across the world of entertainment went on social media to remember her work in music and beyond.

Singer Bryan Adams paid tribute to O'Connor by remembering their time working together. Alongside a picture of the singer, he wrote on Twitter, "RIP Sinéad O'Connor, I loved working with you making photos, doing gigs in Ireland together and chats, all my love to your family."

Diane Warren reacted to the news by sharing a link to O'Connor's music video for "Nothing Compares 2 U" on Twitter. "Such sad s----- news. Sing in Power forever Sinead," the songwriter, 66, wrote.

Melissa Etheridge, meanwhile, expressed her own feelings by writing on Twitter, "This is such a tragedy. What a loss. She was haunted all her life. What a talent. I remember my first Grammy show meeting this small shy Irish girl."

Related Articles
Tori Kelly 'Yellowjackets' TV Series premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 22 Mar 2023
Tori Kelly Posts Health Update After Reported Collapse, Hospitalization for Blood Clots: 'Scary Few Days'
Offset and Cardi B attend the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Cardi B and Offset Tease 'Jealousy' Collab After Cheating Allegations — See the Cheeky Cover Art
Shinjiro Atae arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Japanese Pop Star Shinjiro Atae Comes Out as Gay: 'I Finally Have the Courage'
Russell Crowe performs in Teatro Politeama during Magna Grecia Film Festival ; Sinead O'Connor posed at her home in County Wicklow
Russell Crowe Says Sinéad O'Connor 'Was a Hero of Mine' in Moving Tribute
Mick Jagger seen dancing in the street as he leaves his 80th Birthday Bash with his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick
Mick Jagger Celebrates 80th Birthday with Lenny Kravitz and Jerry Hall: See the Pics!
Sinead o'connor dead 03 09 23
Sinéad O'Connor's Death 'Not Being Treated as Suspicious,' Says U.K. Police
Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson
Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles-Lawson Files for Divorce from Actor Richard Lawson
Ice Spice video for Deli
Watch Ice Spice Twerk It Out in New 'Deli' Music Video: 'Know How to Move'
Andre Murillo and Tori Kelly attend the 2019 CMT Artist of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 16, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tori Kelly's Husband Gives Health Update Following Her Hospitalization: Singer 'Is Smiling Again'
melissa etheridge Bryan Adams, and More Pay Tribute to Sinead O'Connor
Bryan Adams, Melissa Etheridge, and More Pay Tribute to Sinéad O'Connor: 'What a Loss'
sinead o'connor and prince
Sinéad O’Connor and Prince Controversy Explained: All About the Drama Behind ‘Nothing Compares 2 U'
SINEAD O'CONNOR AND SON Shane
Sinéad O'Connor's Son: How She Mourned Shane After His Tragic Death at Age 17
Nelly Furtado FaceTimes Justin Timberlake and Timbaland in the Studio
Nelly Furtado FaceTimes into Studio with Justin Timberlake and Timbaland as Producer Teases New Collab
sinead o'connor obit
Sinéad O'Connor's Life in Photos
Singer Sinead O'Connor rips up a picture of Pope John Paul II October 3, 1992 on the TV show "Saturday Night Live".
Sinéad O'Connor Had No Regrets About Her Infamous 1992 'Saturday Night Live' Incident
Sinead O'Connor performs on stage at Vogue Theatre
All About Sinéad O'Connor’s 4 Children