Entertainment Music Sinéad O'Connor's Autopsy Will Be Conducted After No Medical Cause of Death Given, Coroner Says The death of the Irish singer was confirmed by her family on Wednesday By Nicholas Rice Nicholas Rice Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 27, 2023 10:10AM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Rob Ball/Redferns via Getty Images After no medical cause was given in the death of Sinead O’Connor, an autopsy is now set to be carried out, according to London Inner South Coroner’s Court. The musician, 56, was found "unresponsive" at a home in London on Wednesday. And on Thursday, a statement shared on the Coroner Court's website noted that "the death of Sinéad O'Connor in Lambeth was notified to the Coroner" and "no medical cause of death was given." According to the note, "the Coroner therefore directed an autopsy to be conducted. The results of this may not [be available] for several weeks" "The decision whether an inquest will be needed will be decided when these results are known and submissions have been heard from the family," the organization's statement concluded. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Andrew Chin/Getty Images Sinéad O'Connor Dead at 56 The death of the Irish singer, whose legacy with hits like "Nothing Compares 2 U" was complicated by her outspoken dedication to various social issues and a series of mental health struggles, was confirmed by her family on Wednesday. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," her family said in a statement to RTE and the BBC. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time." The singer's death was first reported by The Irish Times. A rep for O'Connor did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for comment on Wednesday. Darlene Hammond/Courtesy of Getty On Thursday, a Scotland Yard spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE that "a 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead" at a property in south London a day prior. "Police were called at 11:18hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area,” the Metropolitan Police said. "Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious," the spokesperson added. HGL/GC Images Bryan Adams, Melissa Etheridge, and More Pay Tribute to Sinéad O'Connor: 'What a Loss' After news of O'Connor's death was made public, many artists across the world of entertainment went on social media to remember her work in music and beyond. Singer Bryan Adams paid tribute to O'Connor by remembering their time working together. Alongside a picture of the singer, he wrote on Twitter, "RIP Sinéad O'Connor, I loved working with you making photos, doing gigs in Ireland together and chats, all my love to your family." Diane Warren reacted to the news by sharing a link to O'Connor's music video for "Nothing Compares 2 U" on Twitter. "Such sad s----- news. Sing in Power forever Sinead," the songwriter, 66, wrote. Melissa Etheridge, meanwhile, expressed her own feelings by writing on Twitter, "This is such a tragedy. What a loss. She was haunted all her life. What a talent. I remember my first Grammy show meeting this small shy Irish girl."