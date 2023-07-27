After no medical cause was given in the death of Sinead O’Connor, an autopsy is now set to be carried out, according to London Inner South Coroner’s Court.

The musician, 56, was found "unresponsive" at a home in London on Wednesday. And on Thursday, a statement shared on the Coroner Court's website noted that "the death of Sinéad O'Connor in Lambeth was notified to the Coroner" and "no medical cause of death was given."

According to the note, "the Coroner therefore directed an autopsy to be conducted. The results of this may not [be available] for several weeks"

"The decision whether an inquest will be needed will be decided when these results are known and submissions have been heard from the family," the organization's statement concluded.



Andrew Chin/Getty Images

The death of the Irish singer, whose legacy with hits like "Nothing Compares 2 U" was complicated by her outspoken dedication to various social issues and a series of mental health struggles, was confirmed by her family on Wednesday.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," her family said in a statement to RTE and the BBC. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

The singer's death was first reported by The Irish Times. A rep for O'Connor did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for comment on Wednesday.

Darlene Hammond/Courtesy of Getty

On Thursday, a Scotland Yard spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE that "a 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead" at a property in south London a day prior.

"Police were called at 11:18hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area,” the Metropolitan Police said.



"Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious," the spokesperson added.

HGL/GC Images

After news of O'Connor's death was made public, many artists across the world of entertainment went on social media to remember her work in music and beyond.

Singer Bryan Adams paid tribute to O'Connor by remembering their time working together. Alongside a picture of the singer, he wrote on Twitter, "RIP Sinéad O'Connor, I loved working with you making photos, doing gigs in Ireland together and chats, all my love to your family."

Diane Warren reacted to the news by sharing a link to O'Connor's music video for "Nothing Compares 2 U" on Twitter. "Such sad s----- news. Sing in Power forever Sinead," the songwriter, 66, wrote.

Melissa Etheridge, meanwhile, expressed her own feelings by writing on Twitter, "This is such a tragedy. What a loss. She was haunted all her life. What a talent. I remember my first Grammy show meeting this small shy Irish girl."

