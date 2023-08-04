Sinead O'Connor's Songs Were Streamed 2,885% More in Days After Her Death Than Beforehand: Report

Billboard reports that O'Connor's music received 7.9 million U.S. streams the week of July 21-27, during which news of her death broke

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 4, 2023 04:30PM EDT

Fans have been remembering the late Sinead O’Connor through her songs.

According to a new Billboard report utilizing data provider Luminate, the Grammy winner's music received 2,885% more streams in the United States on the days immediately following her sudden death at age 56 on July 26 than beforehand.

O'Connor's work was streamed 243,000 times in the U.S. from July 24-25, while that number rose to 7.3 million from July 26-27, per the outlet.

During the full July 14-20 Billboard chart tracking week prior to her death, the singer-songwriter's catalog reportedly received 901,000 total U.S. streams — a figure that skyrocketed 774% to 7.9 million from July 21-27.

sinead o'connor obit
Sinéad O'Connor in August 2014.

Rob Ball/Redferns via Getty Images

"Nothing Compares 2 U," O'Connor's signature hit, reportedly amassed 3.2 million U.S. streams in the tracking week during which the news of her death broke. The single also sold 10,000 downloads throughout the week, sending it to No. 1 on the Billboard Rock Digital Song Sales and Alternative Digital Song Sales Charts.

Additional songs by O'Connor, including "Mandinka" and "The Emperor’s New Clothes," appear on the aforementioned charts due to spikes in sales following her death.

Fans and fellow musicians alike have looked back on O'Connor's career since she died. During Pink's Summer Carnival tour stop at Citi Field in New York City on Thursday night, the singer, 43, brought out her friend and special guest Brandi Carlile to sing a duet of "Nothing Compares 2 U."

The "So What" singer called O'Connor "one of the most brave, outspoken, put-it-all-on-the-line-no-matter-what-happens kind of woman," adding, "I respected her so much."

Pink and Sinéad O'Connor
Pink and Sinéad O'Connor.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

“We used to spend all my money down the Jersey Shore as a kid making a demo tape of this song, so I’m going to sing it," Pink continued, before starting her musical tribute to the Irish singer.

O’Connor’s family confirmed her death in a statement to RTE and BBC last month, after the news was first reported by The Irish Times.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," they said. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

A cause of death has not yet been disclosed, but an autopsy will be conducted, according to London Inner South Coroner’s Court.

Related Articles
Pink paid tribute to Sinead O'Connor
Pink Pays Tribute to 'Brave' and 'Outspoken' Sinead O’Connor During N.Y.C. Concert Stop
P!nk and Brandi Carlile speak onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Pink and Brandi Carlile Pay Tribute to Sinéad O'Connor with 'Nothing Compares 2 U' Concert Performance
sinead o'connor obit
Sinéad O'Connor's Autopsy Will Be Conducted After No Medical Cause of Death Given, Coroner Says
Dave Grohl, Alanis Morissette
Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette Paid Tribute to Sinéad O'Connor at a Concert in Japan: Watch
sinead o'connor and prince
Sinéad O’Connor and Prince Controversy Explained: All About the Drama Behind ‘Nothing Compares 2 U'
Sinead O'Connor posed at her home in County Wicklow, Republic Of Ireland on 3rd February 2012
Sinéad O'Connor Had 'Wonderful Plans' for New Album and 2024 Tour Before Sudden Death at 56: Managers
melissa etheridge Bryan Adams, and More Pay Tribute to Sinead O'Connor
Bryan Adams, Melissa Etheridge, and More Pay Tribute to Sinéad O'Connor: 'What a Loss'
Sinead O'Connor Bob Geldof 03 03 20
Bob Geldof Says Sinéad O’Connor’s Last Text Messages Were 'Happy' but Also 'Laden with Desperation'
Sinead o'connor dead 03 09 23
Sinéad O'Connor's Death 'Not Being Treated as Suspicious,' Says U.K. Police
: Irish singer and song-writer Sinead O'Connor posed with a pet dog at her home in County Wicklow, Republic Of Ireland
Sinéad O'Connor Dead at 56
Singer Sinead O'Connor rips up a picture of Pope John Paul II October 3, 1992 on the TV show "Saturday Night Live".
Sinéad O'Connor Had No Regrets About Her Infamous 1992 'Saturday Night Live' Incident
SINEAD O'CONNOR AND SON Shane
Sinéad O'Connor Shared Heartbreaking Post About Late Son Shane Days Before Death: 'The Lamp of My Soul'
Sinead O'Connor performs on stage at Vogue Theatre
All About Sinéad O'Connor’s 4 Children
SINEAD O'CONNOR AND SON Shane
Sinéad O'Connor's Son: How She Mourned Shane After His Tragic Death at Age 17
Sinead O'Connor performing with Steve Cooney performing live at the Electric Picnic Festival, Stradbally, Ireland on August 31st 2008
Sinéad O'Connor's Marriages: What She Said About Her Past Spouses
Madonna Cone Bra 1990
40 and Fab! Celebrate 40 Years of Madonna's Music with 40 Iconic Career Moments