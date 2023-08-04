Fans have been remembering the late Sinead O’Connor through her songs.

According to a new Billboard report utilizing data provider Luminate, the Grammy winner's music received 2,885% more streams in the United States on the days immediately following her sudden death at age 56 on July 26 than beforehand.

O'Connor's work was streamed 243,000 times in the U.S. from July 24-25, while that number rose to 7.3 million from July 26-27, per the outlet.

During the full July 14-20 Billboard chart tracking week prior to her death, the singer-songwriter's catalog reportedly received 901,000 total U.S. streams — a figure that skyrocketed 774% to 7.9 million from July 21-27.

Sinéad O'Connor in August 2014. Rob Ball/Redferns via Getty Images

"Nothing Compares 2 U," O'Connor's signature hit, reportedly amassed 3.2 million U.S. streams in the tracking week during which the news of her death broke. The single also sold 10,000 downloads throughout the week, sending it to No. 1 on the Billboard Rock Digital Song Sales and Alternative Digital Song Sales Charts.

Additional songs by O'Connor, including "Mandinka" and "The Emperor’s New Clothes," appear on the aforementioned charts due to spikes in sales following her death.

Fans and fellow musicians alike have looked back on O'Connor's career since she died. During Pink's Summer Carnival tour stop at Citi Field in New York City on Thursday night, the singer, 43, brought out her friend and special guest Brandi Carlile to sing a duet of "Nothing Compares 2 U."

The "So What" singer called O'Connor "one of the most brave, outspoken, put-it-all-on-the-line-no-matter-what-happens kind of woman," adding, "I respected her so much."

Pink and Sinéad O'Connor. Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

“We used to spend all my money down the Jersey Shore as a kid making a demo tape of this song, so I’m going to sing it," Pink continued, before starting her musical tribute to the Irish singer.

O’Connor’s family confirmed her death in a statement to RTE and BBC last month, after the news was first reported by The Irish Times.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," they said. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

A cause of death has not yet been disclosed, but an autopsy will be conducted, according to London Inner South Coroner’s Court.