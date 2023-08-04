Entertainment Music Sinead O'Connor's Songs Were Streamed 2,885% More in Days After Her Death Than Beforehand: Report Billboard reports that O'Connor's music received 7.9 million U.S. streams the week of July 21-27, during which news of her death broke By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 4, 2023 04:30PM EDT Fans have been remembering the late Sinead O’Connor through her songs. According to a new Billboard report utilizing data provider Luminate, the Grammy winner's music received 2,885% more streams in the United States on the days immediately following her sudden death at age 56 on July 26 than beforehand. O'Connor's work was streamed 243,000 times in the U.S. from July 24-25, while that number rose to 7.3 million from July 26-27, per the outlet. During the full July 14-20 Billboard chart tracking week prior to her death, the singer-songwriter's catalog reportedly received 901,000 total U.S. streams — a figure that skyrocketed 774% to 7.9 million from July 21-27. Pink Pays Tribute to 'Brave' and 'Outspoken' Sinead O’Connor During N.Y.C. Concert Stop Sinéad O'Connor in August 2014. Rob Ball/Redferns via Getty Images "Nothing Compares 2 U," O'Connor's signature hit, reportedly amassed 3.2 million U.S. streams in the tracking week during which the news of her death broke. The single also sold 10,000 downloads throughout the week, sending it to No. 1 on the Billboard Rock Digital Song Sales and Alternative Digital Song Sales Charts. Additional songs by O'Connor, including "Mandinka" and "The Emperor’s New Clothes," appear on the aforementioned charts due to spikes in sales following her death. Fans and fellow musicians alike have looked back on O'Connor's career since she died. During Pink's Summer Carnival tour stop at Citi Field in New York City on Thursday night, the singer, 43, brought out her friend and special guest Brandi Carlile to sing a duet of "Nothing Compares 2 U." The "So What" singer called O'Connor "one of the most brave, outspoken, put-it-all-on-the-line-no-matter-what-happens kind of woman," adding, "I respected her so much." Sinéad O'Connor Had 'Wonderful Plans' for New Album and 2024 Tour Before Sudden Death at 56: Managers Pink and Sinéad O'Connor. Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images “We used to spend all my money down the Jersey Shore as a kid making a demo tape of this song, so I’m going to sing it," Pink continued, before starting her musical tribute to the Irish singer. O’Connor’s family confirmed her death in a statement to RTE and BBC last month, after the news was first reported by The Irish Times. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," they said. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time." A cause of death has not yet been disclosed, but an autopsy will be conducted, according to London Inner South Coroner’s Court.