Sinéad O'Connor Receives Giant Hillside Sign Tribute: It 'Symbolizes What She Meant to' Ireland

An installation tribute for Sinéad O'Connor has been unveiled in Ireland, following the singer’s death last month.

A giant white sign reading, "ÉIRE 🖤SINÉAD" is currently on display on a Bray Head hillside in County Wicklow, Ireland — near O’Connor's one-time seaside home on Strand Road, Bray, in honor of the late singer, who died at age 56 on July 26.

Dublin-based creative agency The Tenth Man collaborated on the idea for the installation tribute — which features 30-foot hand-cut letters with a message that translates to "Ireland loves Sinéad" — with sign-writing and mural specialists Mack Signs.

“So much has been said about Sinéad since her recent passing, I’m not sure what is left to say,” Richard Seabrooke, Executive Creative Director of The Tenth Man, said in a release.

He added, “We just wanted to take the opportunity to mark the moment with a bold statement that symbolizes what she meant to this little country of ours.”



A video showing an aerial shot of the sign was posted on the agency’s Instagram Sunday. “SINÉAD O’CONNOR 1966 – 2023 REST IN POWER,” the caption accompanying the clip read.



The tribute sign is placed above a World War II "ÉIRE" landmark in the area that was rediscovered along the Irish coast following a wildfire in 2018, after previously going missing, per a release.

O’Connor’s death was confirmed in a statement from her family last month.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," the statement to RTE and the BBC read. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."



Sinéad O'Connor performing in Wareham, United Kingdom, on Aug. 3, 2014. Rob Ball/Redferns via Getty Images

The sign installation follows a series of tributes made in honor of the late singer in recent weeks from close friend Bob Geldof as well as other stars.

On Thursday, Pink honored O’Connor in concert. “One of the most brave, outspoken, put-it-all-on-the-line-no-matter-what-happens kind of woman," she said. "I respected her so much.”

The Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette also paid tribute to the late star as they performed a cover of O'Connor's 1987 single "Mandinka" together at Japan's Fuji Rock Festival in July.

The singer's death was first reported by The Irish Times. A cause of death has not been disclosed, while a rep for O'Connor did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for comment.