Sinead O'Connor Laid to Rest in Ireland as Mourners Line Streets to Pay Their Respects

Ireland has said farewell to one of its most prolific songwriters, Sinéad O’Connor.



On Tuesday, friends, family, and fans honored the life of O’Connor, who died on July 26 at age 56. A procession passed through her home of Bray, County Wicklow, where thousands paid their respects to the Irish singer before she was laid to rest, as reported by The New York Times.



After a private funeral, her cortège proceeded through the seaside town where she lived. Many in tears lined the streets and played her music, as well as that of her hero, Bob Marley, per The Times.



According to the BBC, the largest crowd gathered outside of the home she lived in for the past 15 years, with many applauding and joining in to sing her 1990 hit “Nothing Compares 2 U” as the hearse stopped in front of her former residence. The Times noted that fans also paid tribute to the activism O’Connor was devoted to throughout her career, leaving behind Black Lives Matter, Gay Pride, and “Refugees Welcome” signs outside of her home.

The hearse was filled with flowers and fellow Irish artist Bob Geldof of the punk band Boomtown Rats was among the processional, per the BBC.



Geldof, Bono of U2 and The Edge and the president of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, were among attendees at the private ceremony.

The Edge, Bob Geldof and Bono at the services. MEGA

O’Connor, who converted to Islam in 2018, received a Muslim burial and her funeral was led by the chief imam at the Islamic Center of Ireland, Sheik Umar Al-Qadri. His eulogy, which he shared online, pointed to her faith, how she could “reduce listeners to tears by her otherworldly resonance,” and her ability to bring listeners around the world together.



“Sinéad’s voice carried with it an undertone of hope, of finding one’s way home,” Sheik Umar Al-Qadri said.



“Sinéad suffered more than her share of hardship and adversity,” he continued. “The more she sang and spoke about her own pain, as well as about the pervasive sins in society that she witnessed, the more her voice and her words resonated with listeners and touched their hearts.”



Irish President Michael D. Higgins also shared a statement on Tuesday morning, per The Independent. He said, "The outpouring of grief and appreciation of the life and work of Sinéad O'Connor demonstrates the profound impact which she had on the Irish people.”



The president also spoke about her “heroism” and added, “The unique contribution of Sinéad involved the experience of a great vulnerability combined with a superb, exceptional level of creativity that she chose to deliver through her voice, her music and her songs.”

Sinead O'Connor's funeral in Co. Wicklow, Ireland. MEGA

Prior to her funeral, a tribute to the late singer-songwriter was unveiled on Sunday in Bray, County Wicklow on the Bray Head hillside. The display, which was installed by the creative agency The Tenth Man, said, “ÉIRE 🖤SINÉAD,” which translates to “Ireland loves Sinéad.”



O’Connor, who experienced mental health struggles throughout her career, died unexpectedly in late July.



At the time her family confirmed her death “with great sadness” in a statement to RTE and the BBC, saying, "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."



After no medical cause of death was given, the Coroner issued a autopsy. According to a note from the Coroner, the results may not be available for several weeks.



Sir Bob Geldof, who was a longtime friend to O’Connor, recently spoke of his last conversation with her. While performing at Cavan Calling Festival in Cavan, Ireland, he said they were talking “right up to a couple of weeks ago.”



“Some of the texts were laden with desperation and despair and sorrow and some were ecstatically happy,” he continued. "She was like that.”



Her management also recently confirmed that prior to her death, the “Troy” singer was working on her first album in over a decade.



“It has been an honour to have worked with Sinéad professionally, as musicians, producers and her artist managers over the last nine years, but much, much more than that Sinéad was family," her management wrote in a statement. "May she rest in peace."