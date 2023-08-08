Simu Liu Wishes Girlfriend Allison Hsu a Happy Birthday: 'Thanks for Never Giving Up on Me'

Simu Liu is wishing his girlfriend Allison Hsu a happy birthday!

On Tuesday, Liu, 34, shared a photo of himself and Hsu cuddled up together on Instagram, where he wrote in a caption: "There’s simply nothing better than holding your hand."

"happy birthday to the girl who truly does it all. she inspires me in her passion for music (well… one musician specifically)," the Barbie actor wrote, in an apparent reference to the couple's trip to Taylor Swift's concert in Seattle on July 23. Liu has also dabbled in singing himself.

The Marvel star went on to write that Hsu, who he has been dating since late 2022, "teaches me how to balance a busy and chaotic schedule with grace, and touches me in how she cares for each and every person in her life."

"most importantly, she shows me that the people we love are always worth fighting for," he added in his caption. "whether we’re on another crazy trip to god-knows-where for who-knows-what, or just binging our way through 'friends' at home, there’s simply nothing better than holding your hand."



"i love you to pieces babe," the actor finished. "thanks for never giving up on me."

Liu and Hsu, a digital marketing director at Interscope Records, were first linked romantically in late November, when she shared a sweet photo of her and the actor embracing. The couple later stepped out for the premiere of Violent Night in Los Angeles in December.



Liu previously told PEOPLE at Barbie's Los Angeles premiere in July that he and Hsu "fight to spend time together."

"We've got a packed summer," the actor said at the time. "I mean, [the] schedule's always packed and it's always, you know, it's just hard for anybody who travels a lot to fight for time together and make sure you're taking enough time to be present with each other and to kind of block out everything that everybody wants and to just kind of be, to have a moment that’s just ours."



Liu is enjoying a string of popular success after his appearance as a Ken in the Barbie movie, which reached $1 billion grossed at the worldwide box office on Sunday, just 16 days after it released in theaters.



Outside of his memorable role as a rival Ken to Ryan Gosling's Ken, the actor has also appeared in the rom-com One True Loves and the movie Simulant this year. He also made a cameo appearance on the Max comedy series The Other Two as a fictionalized version of himself.

