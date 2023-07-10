Simu Liu Says He and Girlfriend Allison Hsu 'Fight for Time Together' During 'Packed Summer' (Exclusive)

Simu Liu and his girlfriend do their best to stay connected as his Hollywood career continues to rise.

While speaking with PEOPLE at Sunday night's world premiere of the Barbie movie in Los Angeles, The Other Two star, 34, said he and Hsu "fight to spend time together" — especially this summer, as he juggles a busy travel schedule and numerous work commitments.

"We've got a packed summer," the Marvel star says. "I mean, [the] schedule's always packed and it's always, you know, it's just hard for anybody who travels a lot to fight for time together and make sure you're taking enough time to be present with each other and to kind of block out everything that everybody wants and to just kind of be, to have a moment that’s just ours."

He said he and Hsu are planning some getaways so they can do just that. "We're really excited. We have a couple trips planned," he shares, adding that they'll be headed somewhere "warm and sunny."

Despite the juggling act, Liu is enjoying being in love in the summertime. "It's not a bad feeling. It's not a bad feeling," he says.

Simu Liu and girlfriend Allison Hsu attend the 2023 Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Scientific and Technical awards. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Liu and Hsu went public with their relationship in December when the actor posted a photo on Instagram of the pair attending the Violent Night premiere in Los Angeles. Hsu had previously shared a picture of her and the actor cuddling up to each other roughly one week beforehand.

As Liu and Hsu prepared to spend the holidays together back in December, the Shang-Chi star gushed about his girlfriend while speaking with PEOPLE at the 20th Annual Unforgettable Gala in Los Angeles.

"She's a badass, she's a fighter, and she's very, very passionate about all things in life, her work, her job, and her other things," he said at the time. "And that's a language that I speak very well, and I am happy to see where it goes."

In April, the Kim's Convenience star told PEOPLE that Hsu would "definitely watch" his first foray into the romantic comedy genre with the film One True Loves.

"The jury's still out as to how we'll feel about it," he joked at the time. "But it's always an interesting predicament that actors find themselves in."

One True Loves, which premiered on April 7, follows a woman named Emma (Phillipa Soo) who gets engaged to a longtime friend (Liu) some years after her husband Jesse's (Luke Bracey) disappearance, only for Jesse to suddenly return, creating quite the love triangle. The movie is adapted from author Taylor Jenkins Reid's 2016 novel of the same name.

"I think I'm a sucker for a good romance," Liu added, when asked what kind of movies and television shows he and Hsu, a digital marketing manager at Interscope Records, watch together. The actor noted that the pair have been watching Prime Video's Daisy Jones and the Six, another product inspired by a Jenkins Reid novel.

"It was a really cool, amazing show, and gave a window to her life as well as my life," the actor said. "It's just a very relatable show for the both of us."

Now, Hsu will get a chance to see her boyfriend step into the fashionable shoes of one of the Kens in Barbie. The actor described getting the call about the role as "pretty wild."



"I obviously am a massive fan of [director] Greta [Gerwig] as anybody in film, any storyteller, is," he tells PEOPLE at Sunday night's premiere. "She's such a master of all of it. And when I read this script for this movie, I became so incredibly desperate to be a part of it. The Kens are just so deliciously stupid, and it's an amazing feeling to get to step into that role and tell that story."

He also gets to show off his fancy footwork. "And I was promised a lot of dancing. And I would say that promise is definitely delivered," he jokes.



Barbie opens in theaters July 21.

Reporting by Nathan Vinson.