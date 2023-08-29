Simu Liu Channels Ken with Shirtless Photo During Thailand Vacation: 'One of the Most Beautiful Places'

Simu Liu is channeling his inner Ken on vacation.

The Barbie actor, 34, shared a shirtless shot of himself in the pool among other photos from his recent Thailand excursion on Instagram Tuesday.

“Thank you very much!” Liu wrote in Thai and then continued in English, “chiang mai was such a dream. thank you @fschiangmai for the exquisite hospitality!! truly one of the most beautiful places on earth.”

Liu included several snaps of the lush scenery at the Four Seasons resort, as well as picturesque photos of him standing poolside.

He rounded out the carousel with a pic of an albino water buffalo, which he joked he was managing at the end of his caption, “ps i now manage gary the buffalo’s socials dm me for inquiries.”

Over the weekend, the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star posted a number of photos “with my childhood friend in Phuket!” as he put it in Thai in his caption. The series consisted almost entirely of the two exploring the city, as well as scuba diving and hanging out at the beach.



“This bros’ trip is absolutely gilded thanks to the wonderful hospitality of our guides and the unique vibrancy of the island. thank you phuket for everything!!” he wrote.

A few days earlier, Liu shared vibrant underwater images and videos of the turtles and seas of fish he encountered on his scuba diving adventure. “I will never phuket this day,” he cleverly captioned his post.



Last week, the Marvel actor first revealed he was in Thailand with snapshots of himself performing Muay Thai and checking out the exquisite architecture and food of Bangkok.



“Peter and I have been talking about taking this trip for over 10 years,” he began. “That’s over a decade we’ve been dreaming of night markets and pad thai, krapow and kicking the s--- out of each other. long overdue but we finally made it… and it was so much better than we could have imagined.”

Before venturing to Thailand, Liu enjoyed a Mexican getaway at the Four Seasons resort in Punta Mita with girlfriend Allison Hsu.

He posted several photos of himself at the beach during the day before ending the series with a nighttime snap of Hsu, 27. “Necesita relajación,” he captioned the post, which translates to “need to relax.”

In August, the actor opened up to PEOPLE about his relationship with Hsu, whom he was first linked to in late 2022.

"I think she really just has taught me the value in so many things. She's absolutely changed my life, so I'm very, very grateful to have her," Liu said.

"She's really taught me that you have to fight for the time with the people that you love, she's really taught me that you need to be intentional and tend to each and every one of the relationships that matter to you," he continued.

Liu then noted that "life, work and the hectic chaos of all of these different schedules and different people's agendas moving you around applies a lot of pressure on you."

He added, "It really is up to everyone to choose how to spend their time when they can, and to be intentional about just fighting for the ones that they love."

