Simone Biles Is 'Working' Out Her 2024 Paris Olympic Plans: 'Heading in the Right Direction'

The four-time Olympic gold medalist placed first at the U.S. Classic over the weekend, and is now eying the national championships

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 7, 2023 11:30AM EDT
Simone Biles
Photo:

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Fresh off her first gymnastics win in years, Simone Biles is “heading in the right direction” — and it could be Paris!

The four-time Olympic gold medalist, who handily won the U.S. Classic over the weekend with a five-point margin, is eying her future goals, which may include the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“We’re still in the working steps. My main goal was this and then championships,” Biles, 26, told NBC Sports after the competition, which was the last qualifying meet before the national championships later this month.

Biles continued, “And then after that we’ll look on to worlds and then we’ll see. But so far it’s heading in the right direction. But I still have to work on myself. I’m still going to do my therapy, I’m going to put myself first.”

Biles began the competition with a solid uneven bars routine, which earned her a score of 14. She then competed on beam, finishing with a score of 14.800 after one error made in landing her full-twisting flip. Her floor routine went perfectly afterward, earning her a score of 14.9.

Biles finished with a score of 15.4 for vault after she landed her Yurchenko double pike, putting her top of the scoring board in the championships. 

Simone Biles

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nowhere in her performance did she show signs of having the dreaded “twisties,” which were to blame for her curtailed appearance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

But last week in a “Let’s Chat” Q&A on her Instagram Story, the iconic gymnast shared that the uneven bars have “always” been the hardest event for her to come back to after a break.

Now that she's training again, Biles said that she had to overcome an initial fear of "twisting" after a fan asked what her "hardest event to come back to" was this time around.

“It's always bars … mentally and physically but this go around BABY!!! Twisting on any event,” she wrote, adding: “IYKYK.”

On Sunday, following her performance, Biles shared that she was both grateful for her fans’ support, and shocked by the outcome.

"It means the world because after everything that transpired in Tokyo, I worked on myself a lot," Biles said following her win, per BBC. "I still do therapy weekly and it has just been so exciting to come out here and have the confidence I had before.”

"Everything has fallen into place. I feel really good about where I am now mentally and physically," she continued. "I still think there are some things to work on in my routine but, for the first meet back, I would say it went pretty well. I'm very shocked and surprised."

Related Articles
Liberty Football Player Dies at 19: âTajh Will Be Missed Dearlyâ
Liberty University Football Player Tajh Boyd Dead at 19: ‘Tajh Will Be Missed Dearly’
Simone Biles 08 05 23 US Classic winx
Simone Biles Celebrates Win at U.S. Classic Following Her Gymnastics Return: 'Tears of Joy'
Bryce Harper
Phillies Star Bryce Harper Helps a Lost 7-Year-Old Boy Find His Family
Simone Biles Lose $200 in Gymnast Zoe Miller Over "Dance Celebration" Bet at US Classic
Simone Biles Loses $200 to Gymnast Zoe Miller Over 'Dance Celebration' Bet at U.S. Classic
Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan Says ‘Thank You, but Not Goodbye’ to Charlotte Hornets Fans After Selling Stake in NBA Team
Josh Allen Travis Kelce Taylor Swift Tease
Josh Allen Teases Travis Kelce Over the Chiefs Star’s Failed Attempt to Give Taylor Swift His Number
Simone Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist and the 2016 Olympic champion, practices on the uneven bars at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition
See Simone Biles Practice the Uneven Bars as She Preps for Her First Meet Since Tokyo Olympics
Skylar Diggins-Smith attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023
Phoenix Mercury's Skylar Diggins-Smith Says Team Won't Let Her Use Player Facilities on Maternity Leave
Tobin Heath and Christen Press On New Talk Show, USWNTâs World Cup So Far: âWe Expect Betterâ
Tobin Heath and Christen Press on New Talk Show, USWNT’s World Cup So Far: ‘We Expect Better’ (Exclusive)
Simone Biles
Simone Biles Competes for First Time Since Tokyo Olympics
The Rock Oscars 03 12 23 Themba Gorimbo 05 19 23
Dwayne Johnson Surprises UFC Fighter Themba Gorimbo with a New House: 'No More Couch Sleeping'
Drexel Student Athlete Terrence Butler Dies in On-Campus Apartment, School Says
Drexel University Basketball Player Terrence Butler Found Dead in His On-Campus Apartment
Lindsey Horan Says Carli Lloyds Comments About USWNTâs World Cup Effort Hurts
Lindsey Horan Says Carli Lloyd’s Criticism of the USWNT’s World Cup Play ‘Hurts’ but Is 'Just Noise'
Lindsey Vonn at the Thom Browne Fall 2023 Couture Collection Runway Show
Lindsey Vonn Reveals 'One Week Post Surgery' Scars After Knee Operation: 'Don't Look If You're Squeamish'
Dwyane Wade Says He Suffers from âMental Fogâ Sometimes: âThings Just Go Blank Sometimesâ
Dwyane Wade Says He Deals with 'Mental Fog': 'Things Just Go Blank Sometimes' (Exclusive)
Wrexham owners, Ryan Reynolds (L) and Rob McElhenney (R) during the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and Notts County at the Glyndr University Racecourse Stadium, Wrexham on Monday 10th April 2023.
Rob McElhenney Says Working with Ryan Reynolds After Buying Wrexham FC Has Been 'Truly Inspiring' (Exclusive)