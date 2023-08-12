Simone Biles Supports Husband Jonathan Owens at Green Bay Packers Preseason Game: 'My Lil Baby'

Owens signed with the Packers as a free agent in May

Published on August 12, 2023
Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens
Photo:

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty I

Simone Biles is husband Jonathan Owens biggest fan!

The Olympic gold medalist, 26, shared a series of posts on her Instagram Story Friday that showed her attending the Green Bay Packers' first preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Owens, 28 — who Biles wed in a courthouse ceremony in April, before they said "I do" again for a second time in Cabo San Lucassigned with the Packers as a free agent in May.

In one post, Biles shared a video of Owens on the field and highlighted his team number, writing, "GO 34" beside a white heart emoji. In another mid-game post, the athlete zoomed in on her husband, writing in her caption, "My lil baby."

Biles also revealed her cheeky sense of humor in another Instagram Story video — zooming in on Owens on the phone, she playfully captioned the clip: "When he talking to someone during a game but it ain't you WTF."

Simone Biles Supports Husband Jonathan Owens at Green Bay Packers Preseason Game:

Simone Biles/Instagram

Owens signed his deal to play with the Packers less than a week after he and Biles wed in Mexico.

At the time, Biles posted a photo on Instagram showing her and her husband smiling, while Owens signed his contract with his new NFL team.

Biles, who sported Packers merchandise in the photo, wrote, "Slight wedding content intermission to say GO PACK GO," in the caption of the post. She added that she is "so proud" of her husband and excited for their "new beginnings" together.

Owens, who previously played for the Houston Texans, also posted about the news on his Instagram, writing, "New beginnings. Perfect cap to an amazing week. Let's get to work 🧀 Year 6 on the way‼️"

Simone Biles Supports Husband Jonathan Owens at Green Bay Packers Preseason Game:

Simone Biles/Instagram

Before the NFL, Owens attended the Christian Brothers College High School, where he played high school football.

After graduating, he played at the college level while attending Missouri Western State University and earned the title of Male Student-Athlete of the Year during his final season.

Owens then went on to sign with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent after the NFL Draft in 2018, but he injured his knee during a practice drill before his rookie season even began.

Simone Biles Supports Husband Jonathan Owens at Green Bay Packers Preseason Game:

Simone Biles/Instagram

Biles is a regular fixture at her husband's NFL games. After the 2020 Olympic Games were pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Biles told PEOPLE that getting to support Owens in person was one of the upsides of the postponement.

"What's been really exciting is being able to experience life with my family and friends," she said. "Getting to go to my boyfriend's [NFL] games. I told him that I've never been to so many games in a season in my life. Because usually, I'm so busy and all over the place."

