Simone Biles Shows Love and Support for Jonathan Owens After Game: 'Long Distance Isn’t Easy'

The four-time Olympic gold medalist, who is thinking about qualifying for the Paris Olympics in 2024, attended Owens' first game with the Green Bay Packers last week

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 01:16PM EDT
Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens (34) kisses his wife, Simone Biles, after a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Cincinnati.
Photo:

AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Newlyweds Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are supporting each other from afar.

As the four-time Olympic gold medalist continues her gymnastics comeback and will travel to the national championships next week in San Jose, California, her new husband is embarking on his first preseason with the Packers in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

“Long distance isn’t easy, but seeing you play your heart out is so worth it 💛 I’m so proud of you baby,” Biles, 26, wrote on Instagram Tuesday, alongside a photo of the two kissing at last week’s Packers-Bengals game in Cincinnati. 

In her Instagram Story, the iconic athlete also shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse — and her excitement — about attending Owens’ first game with the Packers last Friday.

Biles proudly sported her husband’s No. 34 jersey along with jean shorts and white knee-high cowboy boots.

“I just love him so much a proud wifey,” she wrote alongside a close-up pic of the Packers safety, 28.

Owens — whom Biles wed in a courthouse ceremony in April, before they said "I do" again for a second time in Cabo San Lucas — signed with the Packers as a free agent in May.

Meanwhile, the football player has also made sure to be there for his wife — if not always in person, then virtually.

After handily winning the U.S. Classic earlier this month by a five-point margin, Owens expressed his love and pride on her Instagram post.

"So damn proud of you baby ❤️❤️❤️ Makes my day seeing you so happy and back doing what you love, and having FUN!!! I love you so much 🤞🏽," he wrote.

Before her return to gymnastics, Biles was a regular fixture at her husband's NFL games. 

Jonathan Owens, Simone Biles
Simone Biles/Instagram

After the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Biles told PEOPLE that getting to support Owens in person was one of the upsides of the postponement.

"What's been really exciting is being able to experience life with my family and friends," she said. "Getting to go to my boyfriend's [NFL] games. I told him that I've never been to so many games in a season in my life. Because usually, I'm so busy and all over the place."

