Simone Biles Posts Romantic Photo After Reuniting with Husband Jonathan Owens: ‘Back Together Again'

Simone Biles is back together with her other half.

The Olympic gold medalist, 26, who won her eighth national title at the championships in San Jose, California, last weekend revealed she is back home celebrating her win with husband Jonathan Owens.

Biles shared a romantic photo on Instagram Friday of her left hand over Owen’s hand, with their matching diamond wedding bands on full display.

The gymnast’s ring finger featured her engagement ring, an oval-shaped diamond set on a diamond pave band designed by jewelry designer ZoFrost, along with a simple diamond band underneath. The Green Bay Packers safety wore his own diamond-encrusted wedding band, which is a larger version of his wife’s, also designed by Houston-based designer ZoFrost.

Simone Biles shares snap of her hand over husband Jonathan Owens' with their wedding bands on display. Simone Biles/Instagram

“back together again🤞🏾,”Biles captioned the post, to which her husband of four months echoed in the comments, “Back at home ❤️❤️”

The pair initially met on the Raya dating app in March 2020 and then got engaged almost two years later in February, 2022. They exchanged vows in a courthouse wedding in April before jetting off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for a destination wedding with their family and friends in May.

"I do 🤍 officially owens 🤍," she captioned a romantic set of images of herself and the NFL player on Instagram after their courthouse wedding.

On his respective Instagram page, Owens shared a similar selection of shots, including more behind-the-scenes looks at the couple saying "I do." "My person, forever ❤️💍," he captioned his post, adding two hashtags: "#TheOwens" and "#ItsOfficial."

The couple's wedding happened during Biles' two year hiatus from international gymnastics competition. However, the gymnast has slowly been making her way back onto the competitive scene since her public battle with the “Twisties” during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which forced her to withdraw from several events.

Biles, who is set to continue her comeback at the world championships in Belgium, told PEOPLE after clinching her record-breaking eighth national title that she still gets butterflies during competition.

“I feel like in the very beginning I was very nervous, obviously to step back out there because a lot of athletes when they take a couple years off, you have a little bit of doubt if you're going to even be the same athlete you were, how strong you were going to be,” she told PEOPLE.

“And then going into Championships was like, okay, let's get through two dates of competition, see how this goes. Just keep training,” she added. “So I feel a lot more confident now I'm heading into World Trials and then hopefully making that World team. So it feels a lot better than prior.”