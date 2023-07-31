Simone Biles Says She Was 'Petrified' to Return to 'Twisting on Any Event' After 2020 Olympics

The decorated gymnast added that she's now "twisting again" and "all is good"

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
Published on July 31, 2023 01:03PM EDT
Simone Biles of USA competes on Vault during the Apparatus Finals on Day 9 of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
Photo:

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Simone Biles is making peace with the dreaded “twisties.”

In a “Let’s Chat” Q&A on her Instagram Story on Sunday, the four-time Olympic gold medalist shared that the uneven bars have “always” been the hardest event for her to come back to after a break, especially after the twisties largely derailed her 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Now that she's training again, Biles said that she had to overcome an initial fear of "twisting" after a fan asked what her "hardest event to come back to" was this time around.

“It's always bars … mentally and physically but this go around BABY!!! Twisting on any event,” the 26-year-old iconic gymnast wrote, adding: “IYKYK.”

Biles continued, “Mainly because when the twisties happen you go right into the gym and work on it. I took over a year off and THEN came back... So I was petrified. But I’me fine. I’m twisting again. No worries. All is good.”

The superstar athlete notably pulled out of the team competition and later, all-around events, at the Tokyo Olympics, at the time citing mental health issues related to executing the complicated moves.

Simone Biles 'Petrified' of Returning to Twisting

simonebiles/Instagram

The decision came after she attempted her first skill of the Olympic competition, a 2½ twisting vault, and quickly knew something was off.

Biles later explained to reporters that she "had no idea where I was in the air," and that she was "having a little bit of the twisties."

The term, familiar to gymnasts, is explained as a phenomenon where athletes lose their understanding of where they are in the air, putting them at risk of injury when they land. Biles made that clear in her post-competition comments, explaining, "I could have hurt myself."

Simone Biles
Simone Biles. © Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images

She returned later in the competition to win a silver medal in the team event and a bronze medal in the balance beam final. 

With a combined total of 32 Olympic and World Championship medals, the decorated gymnast announced last month that she would return to the mat for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics at the 2023 U.S. Classic in August.

Biles has not yet announced whether she’ll try to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. 

Since the Tokyo games, she’s hit some major personal milestones, tying the knot with NFL player Jonathan Owens in an intimate courthouse wedding in April, then a larger ceremony in Cabo San Lucas a month later.

