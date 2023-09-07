Simone Biles on Managing Her Long-Distance Marriage with New Husband Jonathan Owens: ‘It’s Been Different’

The newlywed couple was forced to go long-distance just a week after their wedding, when Owens signed with the Green Bay Packers

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye, Writer/Reporter - Sports
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE covering sports. Her previous work appears in The New York Post and Popstar! Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2023 02:54PM EDT
Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens
Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens. Photo: Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Simone Biles is opening up about how she and her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, make their marriage work long-distance.

During an interview with Hoda Kotb on the Today show Thursday, Biles, 26, said she and Owens, 28, "started long distance less than a week" after their luxe destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas.

Owens signed a new contract with the Green Bay Packers in May, as the couple celebrated their new marriage.

The Olympic gold medalist continued, "Right after Cabo he went to Green Bay and signed, and two days later, he was up there, so it’s been different."

Though Biles, who won her eighth national title in California last month, shared a silver lining to being in a long-distance relationship. "At least we're both busy and focusing on our respective sports. It's been nice."

Jonathan Owens (left) smiles on the court with girlfriend Simone Biles
Jonathan Owens (left) smiles on the court with girlfriend Simone Biles.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

And the time apart helps the newlyweds "cherish the moments that we get together," she added.

Biles told Kotb, 59, that Owens is "doing great out in Green Bay" and he "has his first game against Chicago this weekend," during the segment.

The couple reunited last week after spending time apart while Owens prepares for the NFL season to kick off on Thursday.

Biles posted a photo of her and Owens' hands and wrote, “back together again🤞🏾,” in the post, to which her husband of four months echoed in the comments, “Back at home ❤️❤️.”

Jonathan Owens, simon biles
Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens. Jonathan Owens/instagram

On Saturday, Biles posted a series of photos on Instagram that showed the couple visiting their home in Houston, which is currently under construction. She shared three images of herself and Owens throughout the bare-bones home.

In a simple caption, Biles wrote, "Loading… 🏠🤍🛠."

The couple — who got engaged in February 2022 after meeting on the Raya dating app in March 2020 — exchanged vows in a courthouse wedding in April this year, before jetting off for a destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with friends and family in May.

