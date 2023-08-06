Simone Biles Loses $200 to Gymnast Zoe Miller Over 'Dance Celebration' Bet at U.S. Classic

Simone Biles owes some money.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist, 26, revealed that she lost $200 to gymnast Zoe Miller in a bet over doing a dance celebration at the Core Hydration Classic in Illinois on Saturday.

“I just lost $200 to @_.zoemiller for doing that dance celebration,” Biles captioned a post of herself smiling after losing the bet on her Instagram Story. “OMG OKAY GIRL.”

She followed up the photo with a clip showing Miller, 17, on TV successfully completing her uneven bars routine in front of a crowd, before she twerked briefly in celebration, which led Biles to scream in the background.

Biles lost $200 to Miller in a bet over her doing a dance celebration. Simone Biles/Instagram

“OMG I’M DEAD @_.zoemiller,” Biles wrote in her caption.

“$200 dollar bet, you know I had to deliver!” Miller responded, as she reposted a photo of herself taken mid-dance move on her Instagram Story.

Miller ended up with the field’s highest score on uneven bars at 14.75 and was ranked sixth in Saturday’s final results behind Biles, who came in at first place with a score of 59.10.

Miller was seen doing a dance after completing her uneven bars routine. Simone Biles/Instagram

Biles’ lost bet comes after she performed at the Core Hydration Classic for the first time since she appeared in the 2020 Olympic games, held in Tokyo, Japan, in 2021, on Saturday.

The Core Hydration Classic is the last qualifying event for the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, which takes place in San Jose, California, on Aug. 24-27.

On Saturday, Biles appeared peaceful as she began the competition with a solid uneven bars routine, receiving a score of 14. ​​In the second rotation, Biles clinched a score of 14.800 on the beam. Her only error was a large step on landing out of her full-twisting flip.

Biles and Miller both performed at the Core Hydration Classic on Saturday. Simone Biles/Instagram

Biles went on to perform a perfect floor routine — which included a double layout with a half-turn — earning her a 14.9. She finished the competition strongly with vault as she landed her Yurchenko double pike, the hardest women’s vault in the world.

The champion gymnast excitedly pumped her first in the air after completing the routine as she received a score of 15.4, sealing her triumphant return.

