Simone Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, are standing out this summer.

Biles, 26, wore a yellow gown in her latest Instagram post, standing beside Owens, 27, who wore a light green suit and a white shirt. "Celebrating love never gets old 🥂🤍," she captioned the post.

The gold medal gymnast also shared a video Owens took on her Instagram Story from the party where she wore the dress. She rang a bell, and a member of the wait staff popped their hand through a curtain to deliver her a glass of Champagne. "How cute is this?" she wrote.

Biles and the football player officially met on the Raya dating app in March 2020. They got engaged in February 2022 and tied the knot in April. They hosted a second wedding ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, a few weeks later in front of 144 guests. Biles had several wardrobe changes during their destination wedding, including a custom version of Galia Lahav's Gimaya gown. There were also some uninvited guests: whales.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens. Simone Biles/Instagram

"Whales were jumping out of the water as our ceremony started," Biles told Vogue in May. "Whale season is over, by the way. It sprinkled for two minutes after we got married—which is good luck!—and we had a full moon. It was truly the most magical!"

The gymnast was also not feeling well during the ceremony. "I actually felt so sick the entire day, and when it was almost time to walk, my heart was beating out of my chest. I've never been so nervous before in my life," she said.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens. Simone Biles/Instagram

"[But] I felt confident walking down the aisle. Seeing Jonathan at the altar was a dream. Our guests were cheering for everyone. I was shocked by the love in the air. The ceremony was so beautiful and dreamy," she continued.

Both athletes have taken major career steps as well. In May, Owens signed a deal with the Green Bay Packers after playing with the Houston Texans from 2019 to 2022. "Slight wedding content intermission to say GO PACK GO 🧀🤭💛," Biles wrote on May 12, alongside photos of the couple at the Packers' offices and Lambeau Field. "So proud of you baby! here’s to new beginnings! year 6! LFG!"

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens. Simone Biles/Instagram

Meanwhile, USA Gymnastics announced Biles will participate in the 2023 U.S. Classic in August. It marks her return to gymnastics for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Biles won four gold medals and one bronze medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, and one silver and one bronze medal in Tokyo.

“It is exciting to think about the level of talent and historical legacy of the field that may compete at U.S. Classic,” USA Gymnastics Chief Programs Officer Stefanie Korepin said in a June press release. “Every athlete is at a different place in their season and career, and we will support each of them, wherever they are in their journey.”