Simone Biles Fact-Checks a Tweet About Her Gold Medal Count: 'This Is Awkward'

Biles let ESPNW know that she won four — not three — Olympic gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics, an error they quickly fixed

Published on August 15, 2023 02:33PM EDT
Simone Biles of Team United States smiles during the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Photo:

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Simone Biles set the record straight.

When the 26-year-old gold medalist saw a since-deleted post from ESPNW on X (formerly known as Twitter) incorrectly count her gold medal wins, Biles sent a public correction — which the outlet quickly made.

“Seven years ago today, Simone Biles won the women’s vault final in Rio. That night, Biles became the first U.S. female gymnast to win three gold medals at one Olympics," ESPNW wrote in their initial tweet.

Biles replied, "this is awkward...I won 4."

ESPNW quickly realized their error and replied to Biles.

"Same page," the account replied, adding a goat emoji, referring to the gold medalist as one of the "Greatest Of All Time."

The new version of their post reflects Biles' four gold medals from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. She won three individual gold medals and another with the United States team that year.

As summer winds down, Biles is focused on her upcoming competitions — and potentially the 2024 Paris Olympics. Earlier this month, she dominated the Core Hydration Classic with an overall score of 59.100 in her first return to gymnastics since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“Tears of joy as I make this comeback, surrounded by the love you’ve shown! thank you for believing in me,” Biles wrote as she posted a photo of herself punching the air with her fist at the championships in Illinois. 

“So damn proud of you baby ❤️❤️❤️,” Biles’ husband, Jonathan Owens, responded to her win in the comments section. “Makes my day seeing you so happy and back doing what you love, and having FUN!!! I love you so much 🤞🏽.”

"Happy to be back out on the floor! This journey has been a rollercoaster of emotions. Thank you for believing in me," Biles added on Twitter.

Owens, 27, and Biles married earlier this year.

Simone Biles Wedding credit STANLEY BABB/stanlo photography
Simone Biles Wedding credit STANLEY BABB/stanlo photography

Biles and her husband officially met on the Raya dating app in March 2020. They got engaged in February 2022 and tied the knot in April.

They hosted a second wedding ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, a few weeks later in front of 144 guests. Biles had several wardrobe changes during their destination wedding, including a custom version of Galia Lahav's Gimaya gown.

Both athletes have taken major career steps as well. In May, Owens signed a deal with the Green Bay Packers after playing with the Houston Texans from 2019 to 2022.

"Slight wedding content intermission to say GO PACK GO 🧀🤭💛," Biles wrote on May 12, alongside photos of the couple at the Packers' offices and Lambeau Field. "So proud of you baby! here’s to new beginnings! year 6! LFG!"

