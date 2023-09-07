Simone Biles Eyeing Paris 2024 Olympics amid Gymnastics Return: ‘That’s the Path I Would Love to Go’

Fresh off two wins at a Classic in Illinois and the U.S. Championships, Biles is prepping for the big games

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore
Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. A graduate of Northwestern University, she has been working at PEOPLE since 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2023 09:34AM EDT
Simone Biles San Jose Gymnastics 08 27 23
Simone Biles places first in the floor competition at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships. Photo:

Ezra Shaw/Getty

Simone Biles has her eyes on Paris.

Speaking to Hoda Kotb on the Today show Thursday, the famed gymnast revealed that next year’s Olympic games might be on her schedule.

Right now I would say that’s the path that I would love to go,” Biles, 26, said when Kotb, 59, asked about the likelihood of her return in 2024.

The news comes after Biles made her first competition appearance since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics earlier this month. She made her debut at the Core Hydration Classic in Illinois on Aug. 5, and dominated the competition, winning by a five-point margin. The U.S. Gymnastics Championships came next, and Biles once again proved her prowess as she collected her 8th win at the national competition — a record-breaking feat.

Reflecting on how she’s handling the sport now, after a two year break, Biles told Kotb she’s being “a little bit more cautious.”

“Everything we’re doing leading up to this next Games, or whatever, is very intentional,” she said, adding that she and her team are focusing on making sure she’s equipped “mentally and physically.”

In the two years since she competed in Tokyo, Biles said she’s realized she has to prioritize her mental health more than ever. 

She notably pulled out of the team competition and later, all-around events, at the Tokyo Olympics, at the time citing mental health issues related to executing the complicated moves. Biles later explained to reporters that she had the "twisties" while attempting her first skill of the Olympic competition, a 2½ twisting vault, and  "had no idea where I was in the air."

Since then, she's done the work to make sure she's ready for competition again. “I think I have to take care of myself a little bit more and listen to my body and making sure I’m making time for the important things in my life, rather than before it was just like go, go, go and then making time after,” she said on Today Thursday. “This time around, it’s being intentional, going to therapy, making sure everything is aligned so I can do the best in the gym and be like, a good wife, good daughter, good friend — all the good things.”

Simone Biles olympics tokyo 07 25 21
Simone Biles at the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021.

Tom Weller/DeFodi Images via Getty

The newlywed, who tied the knot twice earlier this year with Jonathan Owens, once at a courthouse and then again in Mexico — also shared her feelings about returning to the uneven bars. The event has “always” been the hardest for her to come back to, she shared in an Instagram Q&A last month, but she’s facing her fears.

“There were times I would come in the gym and I’d be like, ‘You know, I don’t think this is going to work’ and then I was like, ‘No, I’m going to give it another day. I’m going to give it another day,’ ” she told Kotb. “So I think just showing up and putting that work and that effort in really came to play.”

She added that “trust in my coach, my teammates, myself most importantly” has helped her navigate the tricky return.

“As long as I showed up for another day and kept putting that work in, then it kind of went down and dwindled. Right now I’m feeling really good. I think I still sometimes doubt myself but I’m still doing my therapy and making sure everything’s aligned.”

While Biles may have her eyes on Paris in 2024, she’s not forgetting about the major competition that stands between then and now. This month, she’s set to compete at the world championships in Belgium, her first international competition since the Tokyo Olympics. 

Prior to having two impressive wins under her belt, she told PEOPLE she was “very nervous” and doubted if she’d “even be the same athlete” she once was.

“So Classic, I kind of tiptoed my way in there, just tried to get the meet done and over with, kind of make sure I still had that confidence and that belief in myself,” she said of her first competition in Illinois earlier this month. “And then going into Championships was like, okay, let's get through two dates of competition, see how this goes. Just keep training.”

Simone Biles Rio Olympics gold medal
Simone Biles earns a gold medal in the women's floor event at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Joe McNally/Sports Illustrated via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Now, she’s feeling ready to take on the world — literally.

“I feel a lot more confident now I'm heading into World Trials and then hopefully making that World team. So it feels a lot better than prior.”

She added, “I just did Classics and Championships and I'm out here competing again when I never thought I would be competing, especially back to the same level and having the same confidence. So I'm just really proud of myself for that. So I would say I'm looking forward to carrying that energy into the next couple meets this year.”

Related Articles
Peyton Manning Sips Red Wine on a Giant Baguette in Anticipation for 2024 Paris Olympics
Watch Peyton Manning Prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics with a Giant Flying Baguette — and Plenty of Wine
Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons Says He 'Learned a Lot' from Watching Patrick Mahomes on 'Quarterback' (Exclusive)
Ben Shelton of the United States celebrates during his match against Francis Tiafoe of the United States in the quarter-finals of the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 05, 2023
20-Year-Old Ben Shelton Upsets Frances Tiafoe to Become Youngest American Man in US Open Semifinal Since 1992
Ben Shelton of United States with his coach and father Bryan Shelton ahead of The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2023
All About Ben Shelton’s Parents, Bryan and Lisa Shelton
29 May 2014: Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mike Williams (19) in action during the 2014 Buffalo Bills OTA
Former NFL Wide Receiver Mike Williams on Life Support After Accident at Construction Site: Update
Ray-Ray McCloud, Terron Armstead, Darren Waller
NFL Players Darren Waller, Terron Armstead, Create Music for Madden Video Game for First Time Ever
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 14: Defensive end Carl Nassib #94 of the Las Vegas Raiders walks off the field the team's 41-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Carl Nassib Announces His Retirement from the NFL After 7 Years: 'Not an Easy Decision' (Exclusive)
Borisa Simanic of Serbia drives the ball against Nuni Omot of South Sudan during the first round Group B match between South Sudan and Serbia on day 6 of the FIBA Basketball World Cup
Serbian Player Has Kidney Removed After Getting Elbowed in Abdomen During FIBA World Cup Game
Alexander "Sascha" Zverev (L) attends the Citi Taste of Tennis New York City 2023 event at Gotham Hall on August 24, 2023 in New York City.
Who Is Alexander Zverev’s Girlfriend? All About Sophia Thomalla
Soccer: FIFA World Cup: Spain coach Jorge Vilda looks on vs England during the Final match at Stadium Australia.
Spanish Soccer Federation Fires Women's Head Coach, Apologizes for Luis Rubiales' 'Inappropriate Conduct'
Tom Brady 80 for brady 01 31 23
Tom Brady Jokes He’ll ‘Just Come Back and Play Football Again’ After Peyton and Eli Manning Reject Him
Team South Sudan celebrates after winning the FIBA Basketball World Cup match between Angola and South Sudan at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on September 2, 2023. (
South Sudan Basketball Team of Refugees and Refugees’ Children Make 2024 Olympics: ‘Unbelievable Story’
tom brady; aaron rodgers
Tom Brady Is 'Excited' for Aaron Rodgers' First Season with the Jets: 'He'll Be Invigorated'
Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their Men's Singles Fourth Round match on Day Eight of the 2023 US Open
U.S. Open Fan Ejected for Allegedly Using ‘Famous Hitler Phrase’ to German Tennis Star Alexander Zverev
Tom Brady 80 for brady 01 31 23
Tom Brady Says Retirement Is a ‘Chance to Really Sit Back and Watch and Learn a Different Career’
Julio Urias #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Julio Urías Arrested on Felony Domestic Violence Charges