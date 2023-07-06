Simone Biles Confirms She's Competing for First Time Since Tokyo Olympics: 'Excited to Get Back Out'

The Olympian speaks out on Twitter, “overwhelmed” by support from fans

By
Published on July 6, 2023 11:27AM EDT
Simone Biles says she’s ready for her comeback.

The gymnastics superstar and four-time gold medalist, 26, confirmed on Twitter that she will be competing in the 2023 U.S. Classic in August.

“sorry I’ve been a little MIA since the announcement,” she wrote. “I’m overwhelmed with all of your messages, support & love! excited to get back out on the competition floor! XOXO”

USA Gymnastics announced last week that Biles will compete against fellow Olympic all-around gold medalist Sunisa Lee, 20, and 2020 Olympic floor champion Jade Carey, 23, at the event, which holds 12 Olympic and 16 World Championships team roster members. 

“It is exciting to think about the level of talent and historical legacy of the field that may compete at U.S. Classic,” USA Gymnastics Chief Programs Officer Stefanie Korepin said in a press release. “Every athlete is at a different place in their season and career, and we will support each of them, wherever they are in their journey.”

After the pandemic delayed the Tokyo Olympics to 2021, Biles came in as the reigning Olympic all-around champion and frontrunner for gold in the team, all-around and vault events. However, she pulled out of the women’s gymnastics team all-around final after her first apparatus, following some rare mistakes in the qualifying round.

"We had great performances today and some not-so-great ones, but the errors we made are mental,” Tom Forster, Team USA's high-performance team coordinator, told reporters after qualifying. “These girls have been training incredibly well, so it's things we have some time to work on before finals, and we'll do it.” 

Speaking about Biles' mistakes, Forster said: "That was a surprise. She's been incredibly consistent and I'm sure she feels bad, but I'm super proud of the way she trained. She's been a great leader for us. Sometimes, just like in other sports, great athletes drop the ball in the end zone or a quarterback throws an interception. It happens. Those steps are mental errors."

Biles attributed her withdrawal from competition due the “twisties,” a phenomenon in gymnastics where athletes lose the ability to sense their body moving through the air.  After withdrawing from the individual all-around finals for vault, uneven bars and floor exercise, Biles cited the need to “focus on her mental health.”

Upon return to the competition, she earned a silver medal with her team and a bronze medal on the balance beam final. With 32 combined medals from the Olympics and World Championships, Biles is considered one of the greatest gymnasts of all time.

Biles said in Sept. 2022 that she's unsure if she'll attempt to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, she said on the Late Late Show with James Corden. She also admitted that she “still has to heal mentally and physically.”

After the Tokyo games, Biles married NFL player Jonathan Owens in a courthouse ceremony in April before celebrating with a bigger wedding in Cabo San Lucas the following month.

