Simone Biles is fully embracing married life.

The Olympic gymnast, 26, tied the knot with Jonathan Owens for the second time earlier this month in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and shared a series of snapshots from the couple’s mini-moon in the city to celebrate.

“it’s a wifestyle,” Biles captioned a bikini picture of herself relaxing poolside on Instagram.

In the photo, Biles is seen kneeling on a sun lounger in a chic green bikini and white and green shorts. She accessorized her look with a small Louis Vuitton handbag and black shades.

Biles gave a further glimpse into the pair’s mini-moon on her Instagram Story.

As well as enjoying breakfast at the Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, Biles and NFL star Owens, 27, also enjoyed a spa day, pizza by the pool and a fishing trip.

“We didn’t catch any fish but we did get to meet this sea lion,” wrote Biles alongside a snap of herself and Owen taking a selfie with the animal.



This was followed by a video of her husband, who plays for the Green Bay Packers, feeding fish to sea lions off the back of their boat. “this scared me so much there was no way in HELLLLL I was feeding him,” she captioned a close-up of a sea lion about to chow down on a large fish out of Owens' hand.

The pair also treated themselves to a day of luxury for their mini-moon and hired a pirate yacht.

Once onboard they were presented with personalized coconuts and a platter with the words, “Happy Honey Moon,” written in chocolate. The platter was filled with charcuterie and fruits including pineapple and blackberries, plus chocolate-covered strawberries and dipping sauce.



The coconuts featured colorful umbrellas and the words, “Newly Married Cabo 2023” and Mr. & Mrs. Owens Cabo 2023” printed on them.

In another photo from their boat day, which also saw them go whale watching, the newlyweds shared a sweet kiss against a stunning tropical backdrop. Biles sported a black cut-out swimsuit and tassel sarong for the outing, while Owens donned a colorful floral shirt and shorts co-ord.

Biles and Owens married during an intimate courthouse wedding in Texas in April before saying "I do" again in a bigger ceremony in Mexico earlier this month surrounded by 140 of their closest friends and family.



"I do 🤍 officially owens 🤍," Biles captioned a romantic set of images of herself and the sportsman on Instagram at the time.

On his respective Instagram page, Owens shared a similar selection of shots, including more behind-the-scenes looks at the couple saying "I do."

"My person, forever ❤️💍," he captioned his post, adding two hashtags: "#TheOwens" and "#ItsOfficial."



"I actually felt so sick the entire day, and when it was almost time to walk, my heart was beating out of my chest. I've never been so nervous before in my life," confessed Biles while sharing details of the event with Vogue.

"[But] I felt confident walking down the aisle. Seeing Jonathan at the altar was a dream. Our guests were cheering for everyone. I was shocked by the love in the air. The ceremony was so beautiful and dreamy," she continued.