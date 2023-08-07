Simone Biles Celebrates Win at U.S. Classic Following Her Gymnastics Return: 'Tears of Joy'

Simone Biles is celebrating a win!

After dominating the Core Hydration Classic with an overall score of 59.100 in a triumphant return to gymnastics this weekend, the four-time Olympic gold medalist, 26, shared an emotional post about the feat on Instagram Sunday.

“Tears of joy as I make this comeback, surrounded by the love you’ve shown! thank you for believing in me,” Biles wrote as she posted a photo of herself punching the air with her fist at the championships in Illinois.

“So damn proud of you baby ❤️❤️❤️,” Biles’ husband, Jonathan Owens, responded to her win in the comments section. “Makes my day seeing you so happy and back doing what you love, and having FUN!!! I love you so much 🤞🏽.”

"Happy to be back out on the floor! This journey has been a rollercoaster of emotions. Thank you for believing in me," Biles added on Twitter.

On her Instagram Story, Biles also posted a photo of the sweet display she received on her flight after the U.S. Classics, which showed the interior of a jet decorated with huge silver balloons that read "CONGRATS," as purple and white balloons covered the seats.

The athlete returned to the gymnastics stage for the first time since she appeared in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. She departed from competing following a decision made to “focus on her mental health,” a statement by USA Gymnastics said at the time.



Biles received a balloon surprise on her flight back home. Simone Biles/Instagram

Biles began the competition with a solid uneven bars routine, which earned her a score of 14. She then competed on beam, which she achieved a score of 14.800 for after one error made in landing her full-twisting flip. Her floor routine went perfectly afterward, earning her a score of 14.9.

Biles finished with a score of 15.4 for vault after she landed her Yurchenko double pike, putting her top of the scoring board in the championships.

Following behind in second place was Leann Wong, 19, with a score of 54.100, and in third place Joceyln Roberson, 17, scoring 54.050. “Incredibly honored to have followed after you in your first meet back! Amazing 🤩,” Wong wrote in the comment section of Bile’s latest post.



Biles made a triumphant return in the U.S. Classic on Saturday. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

"It means the world because after everything that transpired in Tokyo, I worked on myself a lot," Biles said following her win, per BBC. "I still do therapy weekly and it has just been so exciting to come out here and have the confidence I had before.”

"Everything has fallen into place. I feel really good about where I am now mentally and physically," she continued. "I still think there are some things to work on in my routine but, for the first meet back, I would say it went pretty well. I'm very shocked and surprised."

