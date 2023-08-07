Simone Biles Celebrates Win at U.S. Classic Following Her Gymnastics Return: 'Tears of Joy'

The gymnastics champion scored a 59.100 in the Core Hydration Classic on Saturday

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest.She joins having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON and Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 7, 2023 08:12AM EDT
Simone Biles 08 05 23 US Classic winx
Simone Biles. Photo:

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Simone Biles is celebrating a win!

After dominating the Core Hydration Classic with an overall score of 59.100 in a triumphant return to gymnastics this weekend, the four-time Olympic gold medalist, 26, shared an emotional post about the feat on Instagram Sunday.

“Tears of joy as I make this comeback, surrounded by the love you’ve shown! thank you for believing in me,” Biles wrote as she posted a photo of herself punching the air with her fist at the championships in Illinois. 

“So damn proud of you baby ❤️❤️❤️,” Biles’ husband, Jonathan Owens, responded to her win in the comments section. “Makes my day seeing you so happy and back doing what you love, and having FUN!!! I love you so much 🤞🏽.”

"Happy to be back out on the floor! This journey has been a rollercoaster of emotions. Thank you for believing in me," Biles added on Twitter.

On her Instagram Story, Biles also posted a photo of the sweet display she received on her flight after the U.S. Classics, which showed the interior of a jet decorated with huge silver balloons that read "CONGRATS," as purple and white balloons covered the seats.

The athlete returned to the gymnastics stage for the first time since she appeared in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. She departed from competing following a decision made to “focus on her mental health,” a statement by USA Gymnastics said at the time. 

Simon Biles Instagram wins comeback US Classic airplane celebrations
Biles received a balloon surprise on her flight back home.

Simone Biles/Instagram

Biles began the competition with a solid uneven bars routine, which earned her a score of 14. She then competed on beam, which she achieved a score of 14.800 for after one error made in landing her full-twisting flip. Her floor routine went perfectly afterward, earning her a score of 14.9.

Biles finished with a score of 15.4 for vault after she landed her Yurchenko double pike, putting her top of the scoring board in the championships. 

Following behind in second place was Leann Wong, 19, with a score of 54.100, and in third place Joceyln Roberson, 17, scoring 54.050. “Incredibly honored to have followed after you in your first meet back! Amazing 🤩,” Wong wrote in the comment section of Bile’s latest post. 

Simone Biles
Biles made a triumphant return in the U.S. Classic on Saturday.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It means the world because after everything that transpired in Tokyo, I worked on myself a lot," Biles said following her win, per BBC. "I still do therapy weekly and it has just been so exciting to come out here and have the confidence I had before.”

"Everything has fallen into place. I feel really good about where I am now mentally and physically," she continued. "I still think there are some things to work on in my routine but, for the first meet back, I would say it went pretty well. I'm very shocked and surprised."

Related Articles
Simone Biles Lose $200 in Gymnast Zoe Miller Over "Dance Celebration" Bet at US Classic
Simone Biles Loses $200 to Gymnast Zoe Miller Over 'Dance Celebration' Bet at U.S. Classic
Simone Biles
Simone Biles Competes for First Time Since Tokyo Olympics
Simone Biles of USA competes on Vault during the Apparatus Finals on Day 9 of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
Simone Biles Says She Was 'Petrified' to Return to 'Twisting on Any Event' After 2020 Olympics
Simone Biles reacts after competing in the artistic gymnastics balance beam event of the women's qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021
Simone Biles Says She's Managing Her Mental Health as She Returns to Gymnastics with 'Lots of Therapy'
Simone Biles of USA competes on Vault during the Apparatus Finals on Day 9 of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
Simone Biles Confirms She's Competing for First Time Since Tokyo Olympics: 'Excited to Get Back Out'
Simone Biles of Team United States competes in the Women's Balance Beam Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 03, 2021
Simone Biles Returning to Gymnastics Competition for First Time Since Tokyo Olympics
HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 28: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens pose on the field prior to Game One of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/stories/simonebiles/3096832733593585092/?hl=en. Simone Biles Owens/Instagram
Simone Biles Kicks Off Wedding Day in Mexico with Intimate Breakfast — See the Photos!
Simone Biles
Simone Biles Withdraws from 2 More Event Finals in Tokyo, MyKayla Skinner Will Replace Her
Simone Biles
Simone Biles Suddenly Exits Women's Team Event but Says She's 'OK' and May Be Back for Other Finals
Gold medalists team USA pose during the awarding ceremony of the women's team event at the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, Britain, Nov. 1, 2022.
Team USA Gymnastics Qualifies for Paris 2024 with Win at World Championships: 'Just the Beginning'
MyKayla Skinner and Simone Biles of Team United States pose for a picture during Women's Podium Training ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 22, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Simone Biles Congratulates MyKayla Skinner on Winning Silver After Stepping in for Her: 'Proud of You'
Simone Biles
Simone Biles Makes History by Landing Yurchenko Double Pike During U.S. Classic
Simone Biles
Simone Biles Wins 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Picking Up 7th National Title
Simone Biles
Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee Grab Spots on U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team for Tokyo Olympics
Simone Biles
Timeline of Simone Biles' Tokyo Olympics: From Skipping Opening Ceremony to Exiting Her Event Finals
Simone Biles; Jonathan Owens
Jonathan Owens 'So Proud' of Girlfriend Simone Biles After Watching Her at Gymnastics Championships