Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Lip Sync to Cute TikTok Audio During Date Night

The pair matched in white for a fun couple's night out on Saturday

Published on September 3, 2023
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Lip Sync To Fun Video During Date Night (Brenton)
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens pose for a matching selfie.

Simone Biles/Instagram

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens know a thing or two about not giving up!

The athletic pair shared a wholesome TikTok clip on Saturday where they lip-synced to the audio of a streamer encouraging a young kid to "never give up."

And fittingly, the post comes just days after Biles, 26, snagged her eighth national title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships last weekend!

"Never back down. Never what?" Owens, 28, asks his wife of four months in the clip, before she lip syncs, "Never give up." The couple matched in white then toast each other and take a shot in the clip, then smiled after the celebratory drink.

"I mean……. 🤷🏾‍♀️ imma take it tho shots shots shots," Biles captioned the clip, next to the hashtags "married" and "datenight."

Their date night content didn't just end with TikTok, either, as Biles shared several other cute moments to her Instagram Story — from her and her NFL husband posing in a mirror at home to a little pre-game shot back at their pad, too.

In the full-length mirror pic, the couple's matching outfits were on full display. Biles wore a stunning white dress with some lace details, while Owens opted for a tight white tee, designer belt and skinny black trousers.

Shortly before, as previously reported, Biles uploaded an image of her left hand over the NFL player's hand with their matching diamond wedding bands shining through.

The picture came with the caption “back together again🤞🏾,” a nod to Biles and Owens being back home after she wrapped her performance in San Jose, California, where she became the oldest woman to ever win the championships.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Lip Sync To Fun Video During Date Night (Brenton)
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens take a shot on date night.

Simone Biles/Instagram

While the pair may not always be close in proximity due to work, they've been close as a couple since they initially met on the Raya dating app in March 2020.

They officially got engaged in February 2022, and tied the knot with a courthouse wedding this past April and again later at a destination wedding in Mexico.

As for Biles, she is expected to compete at the world championships in Belgium next month, and she told PEOPLE just before her latest victory that competing still gives her butterflies.

“I feel like in the very beginning I was very nervous, obviously to step back out there because a lot of athletes when they take a couple years off, you have a little bit of doubt if you're going to even be the same athlete you were, how strong you were going to be,” she said.

“And then going into Championships was like, okay, let's get through two dates of competition, see how this goes. Just keep training,” Biles added. “So I feel a lot more confident now I'm heading into World Trials and then hopefully making that World team. So it feels a lot better than prior.”

