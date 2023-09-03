Simone Biles and Husband Jonathan Owens Visit New Home During Its Construction — See the Photos!

Home is where the heart is for Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens.

On Saturday, Biles, 26 — who revealed the day before that she is back home after winning her eighth national title in California last weekend — posted a series of photos on Instagram that showed the couple visiting a home that is currently under construction.

In a simple caption that suggested the house being built belongs to the pair, the Olympic gold medalist wrote, "Loading… 🏠🤍🛠."

The first photo of three in the post showed the gymnast looking away as she sat on a set of stairs, with the wooden framework of the house visible around her as concrete floors were exposed.

Simone Biles posted a photograph on Instagram Saturday of husband Jonathan Owens walking through a home being built. Simone Biles/Instagram

Next, Biles included a snap that had been taken of the Green Bay Packers safety, 28, as he walked through the property.

For the final pic in the post, Biles shared a shot from above of her and her husband holding hands as they stood outside on a sandy area covered in tire tracks.

Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens hold hands in a photo Biles posted on Instagram Saturday. Simone Biles/Instagram

The couple’s visit to the property comes after Biles shared a romantic photo on Instagram Friday that showed her left hand over Owens' hand, giving fans a closer look at their matching diamond wedding bands.

“Back together again🤞🏾,”Biles captioned the post, pointing to the couple's reunion following her appearance — and national title-winning performance — at the US Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, California on Aug. 27.

Her husband then echoed the sentiment in the comments section, writing, “Back at home ❤️❤️.”

The photo showed Owens' wearing his diamond-encrusted wedding band, which was designed by Houston-based designer ZoFrost.

Biles’ hand, which was resting on her husband’s, showed a ring finger adorned with her engagement ring — an oval-shaped diamond set on a diamond pave band that was also designed by jewelry designer ZoFrost — as well as a simple diamond band.

The couple — who got engaged in February 2022 after meeting on the Raya dating app in March 2020 — exchanged vows in a courthouse wedding in April this year, before jetting off for a destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with friends and family in May.

"I do 🤍 officially owens 🤍," Biles captioned a carousel of images she posted on Instagram back in April. The sweet snaps showed the couple during, and after, their courthouse nuptials.