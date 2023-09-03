Simone Biles and Husband Jonathan Owens Visit New Home During Its Construction — See the Photos!

The Olympic gymnast posted on Instagram Friday that she was "back home" with her husband

By
Jenny Haward
Jenny Haward
Published on September 3, 2023 02:47PM EDT
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Visit New Home During Its Construction
Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens visited a new home being built, in photos Biles shared on Instagram Saturday.

Simone Biles/Instagram, Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty

Home is where the heart is for Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens.

On Saturday, Biles, 26 — who revealed the day before that she is back home after winning her eighth national title in California last weekend — posted a series of photos on Instagram that showed the couple visiting a home that is currently under construction.

In a simple caption that suggested the house being built belongs to the pair, the Olympic gold medalist wrote, "Loading… 🏠🤍🛠."

The first photo of three in the post showed the gymnast looking away as she sat on a set of stairs, with the wooden framework of the house visible around her as concrete floors were exposed. 

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Visit New Home During Its Construction
Simone Biles posted a photograph on Instagram Saturday of husband Jonathan Owens walking through a home being built.

Simone Biles/Instagram

Next, Biles included a snap that had been taken of the Green Bay Packers safety, 28, as he walked through the property.

For the final pic in the post, Biles shared a shot from above of her and her husband holding hands as they stood outside on a sandy area covered in tire tracks.  

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Visit New Home During Its Construction
Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens hold hands in a photo Biles posted on Instagram Saturday.

Simone Biles/Instagram

The couple’s visit to the property comes after Biles shared a romantic photo on Instagram Friday that showed her left hand over Owens' hand, giving fans a closer look at their matching diamond wedding bands.

“Back together again🤞🏾,”Biles captioned the post, pointing to the couple's reunion following her appearance — and national title-winning performance — at the US Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, California on Aug. 27.

Her husband then echoed the sentiment in the comments section, writing, “Back at home ❤️❤️.”

The photo showed Owens' wearing his diamond-encrusted wedding band, which was designed by Houston-based designer ZoFrost.

Biles’ hand, which was resting on her husband’s, showed a ring finger adorned with her engagement ring — an oval-shaped diamond set on a diamond pave band that was also designed by jewelry designer ZoFrost — as well as a simple diamond band.  

The couple — who got engaged in February 2022 after meeting on the Raya dating app in March 2020 — exchanged vows in a courthouse wedding in April this year, before jetting off for a destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with friends and family in May.

"I do 🤍 officially owens 🤍," Biles captioned a carousel of images she posted on Instagram back in April. The sweet snaps showed the couple during, and after, their courthouse nuptials.

