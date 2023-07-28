Simon Cowell Moved Out of London for 'the Freedom of Country Life': Source

Simon Cowell said ta-ta to London.

The America’s Got Talent judge has moved to Oxfordshire, a county in the English countryside, a source tells PEOPLE. The London native, 63, was seeking a bit more privacy and open space than he had in his longtime home in central London's Holland Park.

"He moved into the home a few months ago and is really enjoying the freedom of country life," says the source. "Simon loves his cars and he can now drive them around the country lanes as much as he wants."

Cowell also wanted his son Eric, 9 — whom he shares with fiancée Lauren Silverman — to be able to ride around the grounds on a quad bike, according to the source.

"He's still going to keep doing his work in the U.S. but now has a home to come back to where he can relax that's away from London," the source adds. "In Holland Park, he couldn't ever step outside his door without being stopped by someone, and now he can just kick back and live a relatively anonymous life, which is what he wants."

Victoria and David Beckham, as well as Queen guitarist Brian May, were among Cowell's neighbors in Holland Park.

Cowell moved his art collection and his silver electric bikes to his new home, where he's now living full time, says the source. (Cowell was hospitalized in 2020 and 2022 while riding his bikes.)



The TV personality and music industry executive is in good company in the English countryside.

The Beckhams also have an estate in an area of central-southwest England known for its rolling hills. They were photographed at their manor house for British Vogue in 2018.

And in December 2022, Prince William was seen attending former girlfriend Rose Farquhar's winter wedding in a nearby area. Zara and Mike Tindall and Princess Anne also have homes there.

Cowell and Silverman, who have been dating since 2004, got engaged on Christmas Eve 2021 in Barbados, where they first met.

The proposal took place during a family vacation and the special moment was extra special as their son Eric and Silverman's eldest son Adam were also present.

"They are both super happy," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "They've been together a long time now and adore each other so it's not a huge surprise to their close friends."

