Simon Cowell Moved Out of London for 'the Freedom of Country Life': Source

The 'America's Got Talent' judge relocated to Oxfordshire, England a source tells PEOPLE

By Erin Clements
Published on July 28, 2023 03:21PM EDT
Simon Cowell attends "America's Got Talent" Season 16 at Dolby Theatre
Simon Cowell moved to Oxfordshire, Englad. Photo:

Amy Sussman/Getty

Simon Cowell said ta-ta to London. 

The America’s Got Talent judge has moved to Oxfordshire, a county in the English countryside, a source tells PEOPLE. The London native, 63, was seeking a bit more privacy and open space than he had in his longtime home in central London's Holland Park.

"He moved into the home a few months ago and is really enjoying the freedom of country life," says the source. "Simon loves his cars and he can now drive them around the country lanes as much as he wants."

Cowell also wanted his son Eric, 9 — whom he shares with fiancée Lauren Silverman — to be able to ride around the grounds on a quad bike, according to the source.

Lauren Silverman, Eric Cowell and Simon Cowell attend the red carpet for "America's Got Talent" Season 17 live show

David Livingston/Getty

"He's still going to keep doing his work in the U.S. but now has a home to come back to where he can relax that's away from London," the source adds. "In Holland Park, he couldn't ever step outside his door without being stopped by someone, and now he can just kick back and live a relatively anonymous life, which is what he wants."

Victoria and David Beckham, as well as Queen guitarist Brian May, were among Cowell's neighbors in Holland Park.

Simon Cowell calls in the removal men as he packs up and moves out of London to the countrysid
Simon Cowell moved out of his London home.

Cowell moved his art collection and his silver electric bikes to his new home, where he's now living full time, says the source. (Cowell was hospitalized in 2020 and 2022 while riding his bikes.)

The TV personality and music industry executive is in good company in the English countryside.

The Beckhams also have an estate in an area of central-southwest England known for its rolling hills. They were photographed at their manor house for British Vogue in 2018.

And in December 2022, Prince William was seen attending former girlfriend Rose Farquhar's winter wedding in a nearby area. Zara and Mike Tindall and Princess Anne also have homes there.

Cowell and Silverman, who have been dating since 2004, got engaged on Christmas Eve 2021 in Barbados, where they first met.

The proposal took place during a family vacation and the special moment was extra special as their son Eric and Silverman's eldest son Adam were also present.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"They are both super happy," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "They've been together a long time now and adore each other so it's not a huge surprise to their close friends."

Related Articles
America's Got Talent: 2 Moms Who Met Through Emotional Heart Transplant Story Involving Their Sons Deliver Moving Audition
'AGT': 2 Moms Who Met Through Emotional Heart Transplant Involving Their Sons Deliver Moving Audition
Prince George, Birthday Portrait
Where Was Prince George's Birthday Portrait Taken? (It's Not Where His Other Steps Pics Took Place!)
Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman attends the ITV Palooza 2019 at the Royal Festival Hall on November 12, 2019 in London, England
Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman's Relationship Timeline
simon cowell lauren silverman
Simon Cowell Says Planning His Upcoming Wedding to Lauren Silverman Has Been 'Easy'
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Auditions 2" Episode -- Pictured: Putri Ariani -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
'AGT': Simon Cowell Gives Golden Buzzer to 17-Year-Old Blind Singer: 'One of the Best We've Ever Had'
America's Got Talent
Simon Cowell Is 'Absolutely Fine' After Breaking His Arm in Electric Bike Accident: Source
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attend day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse
Zara and Mike Tindall Share Adorable Couple Moment During Royal Ascot Carriage Ride
Simon Cowell Spends Easter with Blended Family, including Fiancée Lauren Silverman and Ex Terri Seymour
Simon Cowell Spends Easter with Fiancée Lauren Silverman, Ex Terri Seymour and Their Kids
Simon Cowell takes son to Chelsea Football Club
Simon Cowell Shares Rare Photos of Son Eric, 8, as They Meet Chelsea FC Soccer Stars: 'Best Time'
Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips attend the Tusk Ball 2022 at the Natural History Museum in honour of African conservation on May 19, 2022 in London, England.
Princess Anne's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Lauren Silverman, Eric Cowell and Simon Cowell
Simon Cowell Says Son Eric, 8, Helped Him 'Nearly Quit' Smoking: 'He Is Really Strict'
Lauren Silverman, Eric Cowell and Simon Cowell
Simon Cowell's Son Eric, 8, Looks All Grown Up as He Joins Dad at 'America's Got Talent' Finale
simon cowell, Lauren Silverman, Eric Cowell
Simon Cowell Says He Leans on Son Eric, 8, for Feedback on 'AGT' Contestants: 'He's His Own Man'
Johnny Depp attends a SiriusXM’s Town Hall alongside Jeff Beck in support of their album '18'on October 12, 2022 in New York City.
Johnny Depp Reveals He's Been Living Quiet Life in English Countryside: 'I Can Just Be Me'
Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger - Ant Anstead Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/p/Ccsd8Z4rDhf/
Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger Are Moving into a New Home 'They Both Love' Together: Source [Exclusive]
Lauren Silverman, Eric Cowell and Simon Cowell
Simon Cowell Says His Son, 8, Helped Him Find Balance: 'Before Eric, My Life Was 99 Percent Work'