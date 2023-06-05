Sigourney Weaver Vows to Keep Her Granddaughter Safe in the First Trailer for 'The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart'

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the trailer and images for the upcoming Prime Video series based on Holly Ringland's 2018 debut novel, premiering Aug. 4

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on June 5, 2023 04:00 PM

Flowers and family secrets filled the better part of Alice Hart’s youth. But in PEOPLE's exclusive trailer for Prime Video’s The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, she wants answers.

“I know you said not to contact you,” a voiceover says in the trailer. “And I know how angry you must’ve been when you left. There’s things you need to know Alice, things I can’t leave in a message.”

Alice (Alycia Debnam-Carey) says that “when I was little, everything went up in flames,” as a house is seen doing exactly that. The mysterious fire ultimately killed Alice’s parents.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

Hugh Stewart/Prime Video

“What the hell happened out there?” one woman wonders in the trailer.

Based on Holly Ringland’s 2018 novel by the same name, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart follows the titular character’s journey to figure out why she suddenly had to leave the idyllic seaside town where she grew up at age 9. She goes to live with her grandma June on a flower farm, which also turns out to be a refuge for women escaping abuse.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

Hugh Stewart/Prime Video

“Alice is my granddaughter, and she will be living with us from now on,” June Hart, played by Sigourney Weaver, tells the other women in the trailer.

Alice settles into life on the farm thanks to June and the other women who work there, but never stops wondering about what happened to her and her family as a kid.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

Hugh Stewart/Prime Video

The series oscillates between present day and flashbacks to young Alice's life before the farm to help piece everything together.

“I just promised I’d keep her safe. Can we do that, Twig?” June asks Twig (Leah Purcell).

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

Hugh Stewart/Prime Video

In the trailer, Alice discovers a tree trunk with a screaming girl etched into it and a locket with a photo of a woman in it. June finds a letter that reads “you lied!”

“All this time, you lied to us,” Twig reiterates in trailer.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

Hugh Stewart/Prime Video

The series takes place in Australia, where Ringland herself grew up. A childhood spent in her mother’s tropical garden on the country’s east coast made her fall in love with landscapes, cultures and stories, which can be seen in The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, her debut novel.

“I was constantly barefoot,” Ringland told Absolutely Anything of her early years. “I was in mum's garden, and in the beginning of Alice Hart's life, where her mom Agnes puts words all over the house so Ellis begins to associate that literacy with objects and draw them together in her world — that's exactly what my mom did. That was pulled straight from my own life.”  

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

Hugh Stewart/Prime Video

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart debuts Friday, August 4 on Prime Video.

