Sienna Miller Steps Out in Floaty White Dress Days Before Pregnancy Is Revealed

Sienna Miller revealed she was pregnant as she was photographed in a bikini while vacationing in Ibiza.

Published on August 22, 2023 01:49PM EDT
Sienna Miller at the self-portrait Summer Lunch in Ibiza
Photo:

Cedric Viaene

Sienna Miller had a pregnancy glow a week before she was photographed in a bikini while vacationing in Ibiza.

The Anatomy of a Scandal star, 41, hosted a summer lunch alongside Self-Portrait founder Han Chong on Aug. 15 and appeared in photos wearing a strappy white boho dress with sewn-in leaf motifs, which she teamed with a bronze and aquamarine belt around her waist.

Miller accessorized the look with large red earrings and wore her hair in small beach waves. 

Other guests who attended the event included Miller’s boyfriend Oli Green, 26, who she was recently spotted spending time with in St. Tropez, plus Australian actor Joel Edgerton, Taiwanese actress Tiffany Hsu and Vogue Australia Editor-in-Chief Christine Centenera.

The event was organized to celebrate Self-Portrait, a contemporary luxury label created by Chong in 2013 with a vision of “empowering the modern woman through functional dressing for day and night,” according to a release.

Sienna Miller at the self-portrait Summer Lunch in Ibiza
Sienna Miller photographed at the Self-Portrait summer lunch in Ibiza.

Cedric Viaene

The new photos come after Miller was photographed on Ibiza in a brown two-piece bikini that accentuated her baby bump. The child would be Miller's second after daughter Marlowe, 10, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Tom Sturridge.

Miller’s rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Han Chong, Sienna Miller at the self-portrait Summer Lunch in Ibiza
Han Chong, Sienna Miller at the Self-Portrait summer lunch in Ibiza.

Cedric Viaene

Miller and Green have been linked since February 2022 when they stepped out alongside each other in New York City. They then confirmed their romance shortly afterward when they were seen leaving the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards together at London’s Royal Albert Hall, followed by British Vogue’s Fashion & Film afterparty.

It wasn't until the end of March 2022, however, that they made their red carpet debut as a couple. Since then, they've made various public appearances together at sporting events and music festivals.

Christine Centenera, Sienna Miller at the self-portrait Summer Lunch in Ibiza
Christine Centenera, Sienna Miller at the self-portrait Summer Lunch in Ibiza.

Cedric Viaene

Miller opened up about the "pressure" to grow her family after turning 40 in a 2022 sitdown with Elle UK.

"[The] pressure... [about] kids, and should I have more, and why haven’t I, and all of that, which is a really loud noise. Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade – that’s the headline, or it certainly was for me," she shared.

"Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated."

