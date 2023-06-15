Sienna Miller Recalls 'Violently' Interrogating Five People in Her Life Over 'Selling Stories' to Press

Sienna Miller has pursued legal action over claims that U.K. media outlets hacked her phone at least twice in the last 13 years

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 15, 2023 01:41PM EDT
ienna Miller attends the 2023 The Prince's Trust Gala at Cipriani South Street on April 27, 2023 in New York City.
Photo:

James Devaney/GC Images

Sienna Miller is speaking out about her experiences battling British tabloids.

In the new BBC documentary Scandalous: Phone Hacking on Trial, set to air on BBC Two Thursday, Miller, 41, recalled: "It was completely crazy, the number of stories that were coming out," when describing being a media fixture during the 2000s.

"And the number of accurate stories that were appearing in the press was baffling," she added of how her private life swirled into media fodder during her tumultuous relationship with Jude Law and her pregnancy.

"I remember one photographer saying, 'Have you had your tits done to keep him?' " Miller recalled. "And obviously I was pregnant… it was just awful."

The Live by Night said that after she realized somebody within her personal circle "must be selling stories" to the press, she "sat down the five people in our lives who knew and interrogated them violently."

Sienna Miller attends the Apple TV+ and The Hollywood Reporter at Environmental Media Association IMPACT Summit at Pendry West Hollywood on March 15, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.

Amy Sussman/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

"I was under such intense pressure," she told the BBC. "I remember my doctor's office phoning me and saying, 'We've sent the records that you'd asked for'. And me saying, 'I didn't ask for any records.' "

Miller, who rose to fame in 2004 with roles in the films Layer Cake and Alfie, has taken civil action against U.K. tabloids a number of times in her career. In 2008, she accepted $26,722 in damages from the U.K.’s Daily Star after the newspaper published a photo that she claimed violated her privacy.

Three years later, the BBC reported that the now-defunct paper News of the World agreed to pay Miller £100,000 in damages after it admitted to hacking her phone. In 2021, Miller received "a major financial settlement" from News Group Newspapers, which owns The Sun and previously owned News of the World as she further pursued claims that media outlets hacked her phone, the outlet reported.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The BBC's new documentary focuses on a number of individuals who have reportedly received "hundreds of millions of pounds in costs and damages" from News Group Newspapers in recent years. The company shuttered News of the World in 2011 amid the scandal, though it has never admitted that The Sun conducted phone hacking operations.

Sienna Miller attends the red carpet premiere of the Apple Original Series "Extrapolations" at Hammer Museum on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic

Back in 2011, Miller recalled being "relentlessly pursued by about 10-15 men almost daily, pretty much daily" for a number of years to an English government inquiry into media ethics.

"I would often find myself — I was 21 — at midnight, running down a dark street on my own, with 10 big men chasing me," she said at the time, per the BBC. "And the fact that they had cameras in their hand meant that was legal, but if you take away the cameras, what have you got? You’ve got a pack of men chasing a woman, and obviously that’s a very intimidating situation to be in.”

At the time, the actress said she at one point changed her phone number three times in three months before she understood that her personal devices were consistently being hacked.

The BBC's new documentary Scandalous: Phone Hacking on Trial airs Thursday.

Related Articles
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives to give evidence at the Mirror Group Phone hacking trial at the Rolls Building at High Court on June 06, 2023 in London
Prince Harry Testifies Against Mirror Group Newspapers in London Court: Full Recap
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Charles Spencer Shares Supportive Messages as Nephew Prince Harry Testifies in Court
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, arrives at the High Court for his second day of giving evidence in his case in a group lawsuit against the Mirror Group Newspapers over alleged unlawful information gathering in London, United Kingdom on June 07, 2023
Prince Harry Testifies in Court About 'Hurtful' Chelsy Davy Breakup Stories: Full Recap
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, waves as he arrives to the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in central London
Prince Harry Arrives at London Court for Second Day on Witness Stand
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of the Duke of Sussex giving evidence at the Rolls Buildings in central London during the phone hacking trial against Mirror Group Newspapers
Prince Harry Gets Emotional in Court During Second Day of Testimony — See the Courtroom Sketches
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice on March 30, 2023 in London, England
Why Prince Harry Didn’t Take the Stand to Testify Against Mirror Group Newspapers on Monday
Prince Harry, Piers Morgan
Prince Harry Phone Hacking: Ex-'Mirror' Editor Piers Morgan Says There's 'No Evidence' He Knew
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince Harry's Lawyers Claim Prince William Received a 'Very Large Sum' in Phone Hacking Settlement
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice
Prince Harry Receives Apology from 'Mirror' Publisher Amid Phone Hacking Trial
Eva Green on the red carpet at the International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia
Eva Green Wins $1 Million Lawsuit Over Scrapped Movie After 'Painful' Trial: 'I Stood My Ground'
Ezra Miller attends the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash" - arrivals at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 12, 2023
A Timeline of Ezra Miller's Recent Controversies
Johnny Depp attending the photocall for Jeanne du Barry during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes
Johnny Depp Speaks at Cannes About His 'Comeback' After Amber Heard Trial: 'I Never Went Anywhere'
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex waves as he arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in central London on March 28, 2023. - Prince Harry and pop superstar Elton John appeared at a London court, delivering a high-profile jolt to a privacy claim launched by celebrities and other figures against a newspaper publisher. The publisher of the Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers (ANL), is trying to end the high court claims brought over alleged unlawful activity at its titles.
Prince Harry Blasts Palace, Says They 'Without Doubt' Withheld Information from Him on Phone Hacking
Prince Harry Court Case Enters Final Day
Prince Harry Returns to London Court for Final Day of Phone Hacking Hearing
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex waves as he arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in central London on March 28, 2023. - Prince Harry and pop superstar Elton John appeared at a London court, delivering a high-profile jolt to a privacy claim launched by celebrities and other figures against a newspaper publisher. The publisher of the Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers (ANL), is trying to end the high court claims brought over alleged unlawful activity at its titles.
Prince Harry Returns to London Court for Second Day of Proceedings in Phone Hacking Lawsuit
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice on March 28, 2023 in London, England.
Prince Harry Skips Third Day of Proceedings in Phone Hacking Lawsuit as Hearing Continues