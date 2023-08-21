Sienna Miller Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Second Baby as She Shows Off Bump While on Vacation (Exclusive)

Sienna Miller is growing her family!

The American Woman actress, 41, is pregnant and expecting her second baby, she revealed as she was photographed in a bikini while vacationing in Ibiza. Miller spent time at the beach, wearing a brown two-piece that accentuated her baby bump.

Prior to her vacation in Ibiza, Miller was spotted spending time in St. Tropez with boyfriend Oli Green, 26.

Miller's rep has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The actress is already mom to daughter Marlowe, 10, whom she shares with Tom Sturridge.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

MEGA

Miller opened up about the "pressure" to grow her family after turning 40 in a 2022 sitdown with Elle UK.

"[The] pressure... [about] kids, and should I have more, and why haven’t I, and all of that, which is a really loud noise. Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade – that’s the headline, or it certainly was for me," she shared.

"Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated."

MEGA

In 2019, Miller spoke to PEOPLE about her life as a mother, saying that her daughter "challenges" her "and is a real mirror."

"When you are raising a child you see aspects of your character in that person, reflected back, and it's the most loving, intense relationship that I have," Miller said. "There's nowhere to hide."

"She knows me, I know her," the star continued. "She's really stubborn, which is very like me. I see her as her own person but I also see genetic things. She's heaven, my kid."