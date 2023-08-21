Sienna Miller Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Second Baby as She Shows Off Bump While on Vacation (Exclusive)

Sienna Miller is already mom to 10-year-old daughter Marlowe

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
and Hannah Sacks
Published on August 21, 2023 01:31PM EDT
Sienna Miller in a bikini looks spectacular as she proudly shows her pregnant belly
Photo:

MEGA

Sienna Miller is growing her family!

The American Woman actress, 41, is pregnant and expecting her second baby, she revealed as she was photographed in a bikini while vacationing in Ibiza. Miller spent time at the beach, wearing a brown two-piece that accentuated her baby bump.

Prior to her vacation in Ibiza, Miller was spotted spending time in St. Tropez with boyfriend Oli Green, 26.

Miller's rep has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The actress is already mom to daughter Marlowe, 10, whom she shares with Tom Sturridge.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sienna Miller in a bikini looks spectacular as she proudly shows her pregnant belly

MEGA

Miller opened up about the "pressure" to grow her family after turning 40 in a 2022 sitdown with Elle UK.

"[The] pressure... [about] kids, and should I have more, and why haven’t I, and all of that, which is a really loud noise. Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade – that’s the headline, or it certainly was for me," she shared.

"Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated."

Sienna Miller in a bikini looks spectacular as she proudly shows her pregnant belly

MEGA

In 2019, Miller spoke to PEOPLE about her life as a mother, saying that her daughter "challenges" her "and is a real mirror."

"When you are raising a child you see aspects of your character in that person, reflected back, and it's the most loving, intense relationship that I have," Miller said. "There's nowhere to hide."

"She knows me, I know her," the star continued. "She's really stubborn, which is very like me. I see her as her own person but I also see genetic things. She's heaven, my kid."

Related Articles
Ciara and Russell Wilson Share Family Photo After Baby No. 4 News: 'The Wilson 5 (+1)'
Ciara and Russell Wilson Share Sweet New Family Photo After Baby News: 'The Wilson 5 (+1)'
Ciara Is Pregnant! Singer Is Expecting Another Baby with Husband Russell Wilson
Ciara Is Pregnant! Singer Is Expecting Another Baby with Husband Russell Wilson (Exclusive)
amanda stanton pregnant
'Bachelor' Alum Amanda Stanton Is Pregnant with Baby No. 3, Her First with Husband Michael Fogel
Jana Kramer kids first day of school
Pregnant Jana Kramer Shares Her Kids' Mixed Reactions on First Day of School: 'Here They Come'
jana kramer halfway through pregnancy
Jana Kramer Shows Off Baby Bump Halfway Through Pregnancy: 'So Excited to Meet This Little Boy'
yvonne strahovski pregnancy
Yvonne Strahovski Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 with Husband Tim Loden: 'Here We Go'
kourtney kardashian bump
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Bares Her Bump in Pink One-Piece While on Vacation: 'Aloha'
shawn johnson pregnant
Shawn Johnson Is Pregnant! Former Olympic Gymnast and Husband Andrew East Expecting Third Baby
Alexa Chung sparks speculation as she adorns a mysterious ring on her finger during a romantic outing with Tom Sturridge
Is This an Engagement Ring? Alexa Chung Steps Out with a Ring on That Finger Alongside Tom Sturridge
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Full Body Photo Showing Off Baby Bump
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Showcases Her Growing Baby Bump in Two-Piece Green Bikini – See the Pic!
Whitney Cummings Pregnant
Whitney Cummings Reveals She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby: 'I Am with Child'
Jana Kramer Pregnancy Announcement
Jana Kramer Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Fiancé Allan Russell: 'It's All a Blessing'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr85VIjJFS8/. Claire Holt/Instagram
Claire Holt Is Pregnant! Actress Debuts Bump at Cannes, Reveals She's Expecting Baby No. 3
Jana Kramer Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Fiance Allan Russell: 'It's All a Blessing'
Pregnant Jana Kramer Gives First Look at Her Baby Bump: 'We've Been Keeping a Secret'
Henry Golding and Wife Liv Lo are Expecting Baby No. 2!
Henry Golding and Wife Liv Lo Reveal They're Expecting Second Baby as They Pose with Daughter Lyla
serena williams and olympia italy
Pregnant Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia, 5, Strike a Pose Together on European Vacation