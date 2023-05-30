Sia Reveals She Is on the Autism Spectrum

The singer's announcement comes 2 years after the controversy over her decision to cast Maddie Ziegler as a girl with autism in her movie 'Music'

By
Stephanie Emma Pfeffer
Stephanie Emma Pfeffer
Stephanie Emma Pfeffer

Stephanie Emma Pfeffer is a writer and editor at PEOPLE, where she has been covering health and fitness since 2013. She has her Master's degree in Journalism from Northwestern University and spends her free time running marathons and trying to get her kids to eat their vegetables.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 30, 2023 01:04 PM
Sia Furler
Sia Furler. Photo: Photo by Noam Galai / WireImage

Sia is sharing news with her fans.

“I’m on the spectrum, and I’m in recovery and whatever — there’s a lot of things," the singer, 47, said on an episode of Rob Has a Podcast, which also featured Carolyn Wiger, finalist on Survivor Season 44.

While she has talked about her sobriety in the past, this is the first time she has mentioned her late autism diagnosis.

“For 45 years, I was like … ‘I’ve got to go put my human suit on,'” said Sia, who married Dan Bernard earlier this month. “And only in the last two years have I become fully, fully myself.”

Carolyn Wiger Exit Interview - Survivor 44 Finale - Rob Has a Podcast

Rob Has a Podcast/Youtube

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurological and developmental disorder that affects how people interact with others, communicate, learn, and behave, according to the National Institutes of Health. Although it can be diagnosed at any age, symptoms generally appear in the first 2 years of life.

RELATED: Sia's 2 Kids: Everything She's Said About Her Sons

On the podcast, Sia opened up about his she has been feeling the past few years: “Nobody can ever know and love you when you’re filled with secrets and … living in shame," she said.

“And when we finally sit in a room full of strangers and tell them our deepest, darkest, most shameful secrets, and everybody laughs along with us, and we don’t feel like pieces of trash for the first time in our lives, and we feel seen for the first time in our lives for who we actually are, and then we can start going out into the world and just operating as humans and human beings with hearts and not pretending to be anything.

The singer revealed she received a late autism diagnosis.

The announcement comes two years after the "Chandelier" singer was criticized for casting frequent collaborator Maddie Ziegler, who is neurotypical, as a character on the autism spectrum in her movie Music.

RELATED: Nonspeaking Woman with Autism Denied Effective Communication Tools Until Age 18 Now an Education Advocate

After the first trailer for the movie dropped, critics and autism advocacy groups reacted to the one-minute teaser, slamming the decision to have the Dance Moms alum cast in the title role rather than an actor on the autism spectrum.

Sia defended the film on Twitter at the time.

Related Articles
Robert Irwin Bindi Irwin
Robert Irwin Says Sister Bindi 'Was Going Downhill Fast' During Endometriosis Battle
Lexi Reed Shares Update After Calciphylaxis Diagnosis
Lexi Reed Lost 217 Lbs. Total Despite Calciphylaxis Diagnosis: 'Reminding Myself How Far I've Come'
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner Hits the Driving Range for Some Golf ‘Therapy' with Daughter Ava
pedro pascal
Pedro Pascal Says Fans Gave Him an Infection: People Had ‘Their Thumbs in My Eyes’ to Recreate 'GoT'
Johnny Depp attending the photocall for Jeanne du Barry during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes
Johnny Depp Fractures His Ankle and Cancels Performances: 'What a Drag!'
Edward James Olmos Reveals Throat Cancer Diagnosis
Edward James Olmos Reveals His Throat Cancer Diagnosis: 'It's a Very Strong Disease'
Tammy Slaton
Tammy Slaton Proudly Shares ‘Beautiful Photos of Myself Without Filters’ or Oxygen Tube
Brittany Cartwright
'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Brittany Cartwright Denies Taking Ozempic for Weight Loss
man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levels
Ozempic May Reduce the Desire for Alcohol and Help Curb Other Addictive Behaviors, Users 'Have Less Desire'
Nurse Donna Ford
Texas Nurse Tripped at Home, Found Out She Had a Brain Bleed — and Leukemia
Kaylen
TikToker Shares Shocking Results of a 'Failed' $50 Lip Blushing Treatment: 'Not Worth It'
Hilaria Baldwin Shares New Kegel Workout Video
Hilaria Baldwin Shares New Kegel Workout Video: 'Trying Not to Pee’
Paul Simon
Paul Simon Reveals He's Lost Most of the Hearing in His Left Ear: 'I Thought It Would Pass'
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 04: Angel Carter (L) and singer Aaron Carter attend Los Angeles opening night of "Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" at the Pantages Theatre on June 4, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vincent Sandoval/WireImage)
Angel Carter Talks Breaking 'Generational Dysfunction' with Mental Health After Twin Brother Aaron's Death
Chelsea Clinton | Digital Health
Chelsea Clinton Isn't Fazed by Comments on Social Media: 'I Never Knew What It Was Like to Have Anonymity'
Therapy Jeff
TikTok’s @TherapyJeff Brings Mental Health to the Masses: 'People Are Speaking Up More About Their Needs'