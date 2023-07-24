Sia Hosts House Party with 'Survivor' Season 44 Finalists After Gifting Them $130K: 'Can't Thank Her Enough'

"Just hanging with my favorite artist in her recording studio," wrote fourth-place contestant Carson Garrett, a self-proclaimed Sia fan

Published on July 24, 2023 05:00PM EDT
Sia Hosts House Party with 3 'Survivor' Season 44 Contestants
Carolyn Wiger, Lauren Harpe, Carson Garrett and Sia. Photo:

carson.garrett/Instagram

"Cheap Thrills" are nice, but Sia knows thousands of dollars can also be powerful.

After the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter gifted a total of $130,000 to three finalists from season 44 of Survivor in May, she hosted the contestants — Carolyn Wiger, Carson Garrett and Lauren Harpe — at her house for a party over the weekend.

Wiger and Garrett, who finished third and fourth on the latest Survivor season, respectively, shared photos from the hangout to Instagram on Sunday, writing, "Sia’s love fest was beyond amazing!!"

Sia Hosts House Party with 3 'Survivor' Season 44 Contestants
Carolyn Wiger, Carson Garrett and Lauren Harpe.

carson.garrett/Instagram

The pair was pictured with Harpe (who finished fifth in the competition) at Sia's house, where they lounged in her bed, painted their faces and visited the "Chandelier" performer's recording studio.

"It was amazing to get to meet the person who gave us such incredibly kind gifts," wrote Garrett, who's a massive fan of the musician and has previously said he's in the top 0.1% of her Spotify listeners.

"We can’t thank her enough for her hospitality and generosity! Also, what a dream to get to just hang out with her in her bed," he added.

Sia Hosts House Party with 3 'Survivor' Season 44 Contestants
Carolyn Wiger, Lauren Harpe, Carson Garrett and Sia.

carson.garrett/Instagram

Garrett also shared photos from Sia's recording studio on Twitter. "Just hanging with my favorite artist in her recording studio," he tweeted. "Had to see where she sang some of her masterpieces in person."

Sia's previously gifted cash prizes to her favorite Survivor contestants, and this year, she gave $100,000 to Wiger, $15,000 to Garrett and $15,000 to Harpe, according to USA Today.

"I loved you, and I think you are a beautiful, beautiful person, and I love the way you played the game," the pop star told Garrett in a video shared to his Instagram in May. "I was so impressed with what grace you played the game and how thoughtful you were but not Machiavellian and really considered and considerate."

In the clip, Sia then told him about the $15,000 prize and quipped that it's "tax-free" — "I pay the taxes on it, so you don't have to." Knowing Garrett's a student at NASA Johnson Space Center Pathways, she added that she'll "help you out whenever I can."

"Your heart spoke to me on the show, and I guess that we are kindred spirits," continued Sia.

