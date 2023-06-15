Showtime Announces Seventh and Final Season of 'Billions'

Find out when Damian Lewis will make his return as Bobby "Axe" Axelrod

By Michael Lee Simpson
Published on June 15, 2023 04:55PM EDT
BILLIONS, Season 7. Photo Credit: Mark Seliger/SHOWTIME.
Billions cast. Photo:

Mark Seliger/SHOWTIME

Billions is barreling toward its series finale.

Showtime announced on Thursday that the 12-episode seventh season will drop exclusively on Paramount+ with Showtime on Aug. 11, followed by a broadcast on Showtime two days later on Sunday. Emmy winner Damian Lewis, who plays Bobby "Axe" Axelrod, will return for the final season, rejoining Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff.

The series, helmed by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien, premiered in January 2016 and set about exploring power dynamics and conflicts between the world of high finance and the law. Showtime is now expanding the Billions universe with multiple projects in development.

"Billions has deftly explored power, money and greed in a way that not only made it a massive hit, but also defined its own genre thanks to the creative brain trust of Brian and David,” said Chris McCarthy, President & CEO, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Network, in a statement.

(L-R): Paul Giamatti as Chuck Rhoades and Damian Lewis as Bobby "Axe" Axelrod in BILLIONS No Direction Home. Photo Credit: Laurence Cendrowicz/SHOWTIME
Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis.

Laurence Cendrowicz/SHOWTIME

McCarthy continued, “This final season is packed full of the incredible, complex dialogue and character dynamics fans have come to love, and we are thrilled to partner with them on turning this hit series into a global franchise.”

Lewis, 52, officially announced the return of his iconic character on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in February.

"Bobby's back, Axe is back, and it's exciting," he said." He's not been around for a couple of seasons."

Damian Lewis attends MGM+'s "A Spy Among Friends" New York Premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on February 27, 2023 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Just weeks before the season 5 premiere, Lewis faced personal tragedy when his wife Helen McCrory died of cancer on April 16, 2021.

"Thank you @SHO_Billions thank you @briankoppelman @DavidLevien," Lewis tweeted after his final season 5 episode.

"A pleasure and a privilege to play Axe for 5 seasons with some of the smartest, funniest most talented cast and crew I've worked with. I'll miss the Billions family. Yep, some jobs are more than just a job…. Love."

When Axelrod was last seen in season 5, he had embraced a more serene existence in Europe after relinquishing his fortune, distancing himself from finance and illicit activities that consumed his American existence.

Before Billions returns Aug. 11 on Paramount+ and Aug. 13 on Showtime, seasons 1–6 can be streamed on Paramount+ and Showtime's streaming apps.

